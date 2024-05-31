5 times Malaika Arora showed us how to style white shirts in different ways with ease

Malaika Arora doesn't need any introduction; from the beginning of her career until now, she has remained a fashionista, showing us how to rock different outfits with confidence and flair. She knows how to make heads turn wherever she goes, whether it's to a red carpet event or just out for a stroll.

We've also taken some tips from Malaika's playbook, and one of them is about how to style a basic white shirt in various ways. Delve into Malaika's style diary to learn five fabulous ways to style a classic white shirt, inspired by the fashion icon herself.

White shirt with black skater skirt

Malaika was dressed in a monochrome outfit from the brand Alaia. She wore an oversized, pristine white shirt with full sleeves and collars and a deep, plunging neckline. She combined her shirt dramatically with a glossy black crocodile-embossed skater skirt. She completed her look with high-rise black boots and stockings. Her sparkly make-up and neatly arranged hair finished her look. You can also recreate this look with a black skater skirt or a pleated skirt.

White shirt with black sari

Malaika Arora turned heads with her fashion statement, which skilfully blended classic and modern elements. She adorned a crisp white shirt with a stunning black saree from designer Rajesh Pratap Singh, but here’s where the magic happened- the saree transitioned into layered pants, giving her attire a fusion twist. If you've grown bored of wearing a saree in the usual way, take a cue from Malaika and try giving it a different look with a white shirt for an upcoming event.

Oversized white shirt with sweater vest

the Dabangg actress gave the white shirt a lively twist by donning an oversized white shirt paired with a blue sweater vest. The oversized shirt with the preppy charm of a sweater vest gave the ensemble a chic vibe and created a fashion-forward look. You can wear this outfit to a casual brunch with friends or a day out shopping. The oversized shirt adds a touch of laid-back elegance, while the sweater vest provides a pop of color to the ensemble. Pair it with your favorite jeans or tailored trousers for a stylish yet comfortable outfit that's sure to turn heads wherever you go.

Denim shorts and white shirt combo

Malaika Arora made a fashion statement by pairing a bralette with denim shorts and layering it with an oversized shirt, leaving the buttons undone. This is a unique ensemble made by mixing and matching different pieces. The oversized shirt added a hint of coolness to the look. This outfit is perfect for a fun day out with friends, a music festival, or a beach party. It's trendy, bold, and guaranteed to draw attention wherever you go.

Oversized white shirt with boots

So, if you are looking for inspiration on how to style shirts or just want to add a little more fun to your wardrobe, look no further than Malaika Arora. With her cues on how to style white shirts, her impeccable style, and her infectious flair, she will have you feeling like a fashion superstar in no time!

