Park Bo Gum opens up on working with Bae Suzy in Wonderland: 'I had a joyful time'

Park Bo Gum and Bae Suzy share a heartwarming on-screen romance in the upcoming film Wonderland. At the press preview and conference, Park Bo Gum expressed his joy working with Suzy and reflected on the significance of the film's theme.

Park Bo Gum sheds light on working experience with Bae Suzy

On May 31, at the press preview and conference for the film Wonderland held at Megabox COEX in Gangnam Gu, Seoul, actors Park Bo Gum and Bae Suzy shared insights into their experience working together. Directed by Kim Tae Yong, Wonderland explores the theme of reuniting with departed loved ones through video calls.

Park Bo Gum, portraying Tae Joo, the boyfriend of Bae Suzy's character Jeong In, expressed his admiration for working alongside Suzy. He reflected on their collaboration, stating, “I had a joyful time working with Suzy. We delved into our characters' perspectives, contemplating their story, emotions, and expressions of affection. We extensively discussed these aspects with the director.”

Park Bo Gum also highlighted the timely relevance of the film's concept, envisioning the plausibility of virtual encounters becoming a reality. As the film's release date approaches, he emphasized its significance and the thought-provoking themes it presents. Bo Gum expressed excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to reconnect with audiences through this heartfelt production.

Wonderland is poised to hit theaters on June 5, offering viewers a poignant exploration of love and connection in a digital age.

More details about Wonderland

Wonderland is an upcoming South Korean science fiction romantic drama film directed and written by Kim Taeyong. The movie stars a stellar cast, including Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Jung Yu Mi, Choi Woo Shik, and Tang Wei. Set to release on June 5, 2024, the film explores the concept of reuniting with departed loved ones through a unique video call service called 'Wonderland.'

The storyline delves into the theme of facing eternal separation while embodying the departed individual through the vast collection of everyday life's big data. As viewers embark on this emotional journey with the characters, they navigate the complexities of love, loss, and the inevitable passage of time. With its talented cast and captivating premise, Wonderland promises to deliver audiences a heartfelt and thought-provoking cinematic experience.

