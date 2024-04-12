‘It’s Only Been Love’: Jrue Holiday Finds Only Love After USD 135 Million Boston Celtics Extension

Jrue Holiday's impact and commitment to the Boston Celtics secure a bright future, with his defensive prowess and leadership driving the team's playoff success.

By Nitish Singh
Published on Apr 12, 2024  |  04:24 AM IST |  10.9K
Image Courtesy: Instagram
Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday, known for his pivotal role in the Denver Nuggets' 2021 NBA championship, found himself traded to the Boston Celtics in a deal involving Damian Lillard. 

His impact on the Celtics has been significant, prompting the team to secure him with a new four-year, $135 million contract extension starting next season. Holiday seemed relived and happy as he interacted with the media and answered on how he is feeling after the extension announcement. 

Lauding the love he has got, Holiday said, “Since I came here, It’s only been love. I love this city, I love this organization, I love the players, and I love our fans. Our only goal is to raise that banner.”

By declining a $37.3 million player option for 2024-25, Holiday ensured a long-term commitment to the Celtics, who benefit from his defensive prowess and three-point shooting, boasting a 43% accuracy from beyond the arc. 

Additionally, amidst a career-high season averaging 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game, Holiday's presence has been integral to the Celtics' success, leading them to secure the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and positioning them as top contenders for the championship. 


This extension marks a significant investment in Holiday, who at 33, joins an elite group of players securing lucrative deals into their thirties, affirming his enduring value and impact in the league.

However, Jrue Holiday's presence on the Boston Celtics roster has been instrumental in their success this season. As one of the premier perimeter defenders in the league, Holiday's defensive prowess has been a cornerstone of the Celtics' achievements, contributing to their securing the first overall seed in the playoffs. 


This advantage will afford the team home-court advantage throughout their playoff journey, further underscored by the recognition of the Celtics as overwhelming favorites by analysts and pundits alike. 

Also Read: NBA Insider Reveals Jrue Holiday's 135M USD Contract Extension With Celtics; Find Out Details

