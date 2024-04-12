‘It’s Only Been Love’: Jrue Holiday Finds Only Love After USD 135 Million Boston Celtics Extension

Jrue Holiday, known for his pivotal role in the Denver Nuggets' 2021 NBA championship, found himself traded to the Boston Celtics in a deal involving Damian Lillard.

His impact on the Celtics has been significant, prompting the team to secure him with a new four-year, $135 million contract extension starting next season. Holiday seemed relived and happy as he interacted with the media and answered on how he is feeling after the extension announcement.

Lauding the love he has got, Holiday said, “Since I came here, It’s only been love. I love this city, I love this organization, I love the players, and I love our fans. Our only goal is to raise that banner.”

By declining a $37.3 million player option for 2024-25, Holiday ensured a long-term commitment to the Celtics, who benefit from his defensive prowess and three-point shooting, boasting a 43% accuracy from beyond the arc.

Additionally, amidst a career-high season averaging 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game, Holiday's presence has been integral to the Celtics' success, leading them to secure the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and positioning them as top contenders for the championship.

This extension marks a significant investment in Holiday, who at 33, joins an elite group of players securing lucrative deals into their thirties, affirming his enduring value and impact in the league.

However, Jrue Holiday's presence on the Boston Celtics roster has been instrumental in their success this season. As one of the premier perimeter defenders in the league, Holiday's defensive prowess has been a cornerstone of the Celtics' achievements, contributing to their securing the first overall seed in the playoffs.

This advantage will afford the team home-court advantage throughout their playoff journey, further underscored by the recognition of the Celtics as overwhelming favorites by analysts and pundits alike.

