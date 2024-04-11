NBA Insider Reveals Jrue Holiday's 135M USD Contract Extension With Celtics; Find Out Details

Jrue Holiday won the NBA championship with the Denver Nuggets in 2021 and fast-forward to 2023 and he was traded to the Boston Celtics in a trade deal that included other teams and Damian Lillard. However, the trade turned out to be very beneficial for the Celtics and the record NBA champions have no intention to let him go.

If ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is to be believed, Holiday will sign a new four-year deal with the Celtics for a $135 million extension that will commence next season. According to the reports, Holiday declined the $37.3M player option he had in place for the 2024-25 season to secure this long-term deal.

Importance of Holiday for Celtics

Jrue Holiday is one of the best perimeter defenders in the league and is critical to the success that the Celtics have achieved this season. In addition to that, Holiday is having a career year from the 3-point range and shooting over 43% from beyond the arc.

The contract makes Jrue Holiday only the fourth player over the age of 33 years in the NBA history to sign a guaranteed $100m deal.

Boston to enjoy home-court advantage for playoffs

Boston will have home-court advantage for the duration of their playoff run because they have earned the first overall seed in the playoffs. They are regarded as the overwhelming favorites by a lot of analysts and pundits.

They are undoubtedly among the top two contenders, along with Denver, and Holiday plays a significant role in that. In addition to his benefits to Boston, his absence from Milwaukee has significantly undermined the defense of the Bucks, their main rival, who haven't played like a championship team this year

