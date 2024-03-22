‘I've Got the Official Announcement’: Michael Chandler Confirms He Will Face Returning Conor McGregor in UFC Octagon

Conor McGregor, widely considered the face of the UFC, is the most followed and highest-paid fighter in the organization's history. However, he has been out of action for nearly three years, with his last fight being a trilogy bout against long-time rival Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

The fight ended abruptly when McGregor broke his leg, leading to a doctor's stoppage and Poirier being declared the winner. Initially, McGregor was expected to make his UFC return at the end of 2022, but the anticipation for his comeback lasted throughout 2023 without him stepping back into the octagon.

This year, McGregor has announced that he will return to the UFC at any cost and even plans to fight multiple times. Rumors suggest that he will face Michael Chandler, who has been calling out the Notorious One for almost two years. McGregor himself has revealed that he will fight Chandler upon his UFC comeback.

Following McGregor's confirmation, Michael Chandler also affirmed that he would face the Irish superstar in an interview with TMZ.

When asked about the official status of his fight with McGregor inside the UFC octagon, Chandler stated, "I've got the official announcement, it's happening this Summer. The official status is we have an agreement, we are fighting this summer."

When Did Michael Chandler Call Out Conor McGregor

UFC lightweight contender and former Bellator champion Michael Chandler first called out Conor McGregor after his spectacular knockout victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 in 2022.

Advertisement

Chandler delivered a highlight-reel front kick to finish Ferguson and used the moment to challenge McGregor in a memorable fashion. He declared, "I've got one dude on my mind. Conor McGregor, you've got to come back and fight somebody. I am the most entertaining lightweight on the planet. But I want to up the stakes, Conor. I want you at your biggest, I want you at your baddest and I want you at your best. You and me at 170 this summer, this fall, this winter. Holler at your boy."

The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler escalated when they faced each other as coaches on the UFC's The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) series. Tensions boiled over during one episode when McGregor pushed Chandler, nearly resulting in a physical altercation. Chandler even took his callout of McGregor to the mainstream by challenging him during an episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

With the stage set for a highly anticipated showdown between two of the most exciting fighters in the UFC, fans are eagerly awaiting the official announcement of the McGregor vs. Chandler bout. Are you excited for this potential clash of lightweights? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

ALSO READ: Conor McGregor's Earnings from Road House Explored