‘I’ve Never Seen Fans That Mad at a Person’: Former NBA Champion Makes Shocking Revelation About LeBron James’ Return to Cleveland

LeBron James is one of the most loved stars in the NBA. However, according to his teammate, it wasn’t the case when LeBron James joined the Miami Heat in 2010.

According to Mario Chalmers, the Cleveland Cavaliers fans' hatred for him was unimaginable. James decided to leave the Cavaliers after seven seasons to join the Heat, who would offer him a better chance of winning a championship. But as soon as he left the team that had drafted him, the public turned against him.

James made the right choice in joining Miami, as he went on to win his first two titles there. Mario Chalmers, a former teammate of his, recently made an appearance as a guest on "Big Pod with Shaq" and discussed his NBA career.

He played a part in the Heat team that won two titles in four years during his time in the league. Chalmers related a first-hand account of the hate he experienced during their 2010–11 season-opening game against the Cavaliers.

What did Chalmers say?

"I always think back to that inaugural Cleveland game. Bron's debut match," Chalmers remarked.

"Like, I've never seen fans that mad at a person. We had someone try to take an officer's gun after others tried to throw batteries onto the court. Is it that bad that he moved to Miami from Cleveland, you guys? How are you so mad?"

Chalmers claims that it got to the point where James accepted his portrayal as a villain. The superstar forward led the Heat to two titles, so the animosity from the crowd had little effect on him. During his tenure with Miami, LeBron even took home two MVP trophies.

LeBron Made Amends with Cavs fans

The King returned to his kingdom after winning two titles with the Miami Heat and winning the Cleveland Cavaliers their first-ever title in 2016 to win back the fans and write his name in the franchise's history books and the city.

