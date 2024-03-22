Jack Gohlke Opens Up on NBA Chances With Bold Statement After Oakland Star Leads March Madness Upset Over Kentucky

Jack Gohlke has cemented his legacy as a legend of the March Madness. He played a crucial role as Oakland shocked Kentucky who were one of the favorites to win the Championship.

Throughout March Madness, John Calipari has consistently gathered every skill required to take home a national championship. Still, the basketball team at Kentucky has not had a great run in recent years.

The Wildcats were expected to go far this year with players like Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham. As luck would have it, those dreams ended abruptly when they realized that someone had their number. They were defeated by Coach Greg Kampe's Oakland basketball team and Jack Gohlke's skill.

Jack Gohlke did not place a lot of stock in his coach's close relationship with John Calipari. He is aware that his team has what it takes to succeed and go far.

What did Jack have to say?

He said, "I know I'm not going to the NBA, but I can compete with those kind of guys on any given night."

ALSO READ: Why Is NBA Shutting Down G League Ignite? All You Need To Know

Jack Gohlke goes on a rampage

This game resembled one of those deep teams from Saint Peter’s with Doug Edert and BYU with Jimmer Fredette. Right in the middle of it all was Jack Gohlke. A centerpiece with the ability to destroy defenses, shoot lights out, and frustrate the other players.

Advertisement

He just shot from the outside, going into a complete meltdown. Gohlke had ten three-pointers when the final buzzer sounded.

Only four other players in the history of March Madness have accomplished this ridiculous feat, to put it into context. Alongside him are Roburt Sallie, Carsen Edwards, Freddie Banks, and Jeff Fryer.

This man could shoot from three from birth. He has attempted 355 long shots this season alone but has only made eight two-pointers. Despite having played 1,055 minutes, he also makes these shots at an incredible three-point shooting percentage of 37%.

ALSO READ: LeBron James Blamed for Criticism of Anthony Davis by Former LA Laker Star