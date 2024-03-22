LeBron James Blamed for Criticism of Anthony Davis by Former LA Laker Star

LeBron James has been called out for various reasons in his life before and this doesn’t seem to be stopping. Recently, he might not be called out straight away, but according to former NBA big man DeMarcus Cousins, James is the reason behind Anthony Davis' growing backlash.

Playing with LeBron has a lot of benefits, particularly for a legendary team like the Lakers.

However, Cousins feels that you expose yourself to a lot more criticism than normal when you play with a legend like LeBron James. With AD, that is what has transpired since the two established their collaboration in 2019.

What did Cousins say?

Cousins shared his views on Run It Back. He stated: "I think it comes with the environment. Being teammates with one of the greatest players of all time, LeBron James is undoubtedly great for the players. However, when things go wrong, we all know that a list of guys will get blamed before the team's best player—or one of the greatest players of all time—ever comes into play. That only applies to the surroundings. In addition, he is a Lakers player. Their fan base is quite strong.

Cousins went on, "You can average 25 and 12 and it still not be enough. That is insufficient. No matter the time of year or the season, it's championship or bust. That's just part of the deal when you play with LeBron James; being a Laker and being a teammate with him both guarantee greatness. Thus, I believe that is a major factor in the criticism Davis faces.

Anthony Davis is having a terrific campaign

Although Davis' inability to maintain his health has historically been one of his biggest weaknesses, he has participated in 65 of the Lakers' 69 games in 2023–2024.

In addition, he has been among the NBA's best defenders. He is third in the league for rebounds (12.3) and fifth in the league for blocks (2.4) per game.

However, the criticism of AD will persist as long as the Lakers keep giving up easy wins and are hovering near the Play-In zone with a 37-32 record and a .536 winning percentage.

