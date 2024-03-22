Why Is NBA Shutting Down G League Ignite? All You Need To Know

The NBA is known for surprising fans across the world with their decisions, and they have done it again. The NBA declared on the first day of the men's March Madness tournament that the G League Ignite will be discontinued after this season.

The NBA established the Ignite in 2020 as a G League competitor and as a way for seniors in high school to earn a living while pursuing an alternate career path to the NBA. It was developed while the NCAA was beginning to offer Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) rights, so there was undoubtedly potential for the Ignite to exist.

Why is NBA G League Ignite getting discontinued?

With NIL deals becoming more commonplace and the transfer portal functioning more like NBA free agency in men's college basketball these days, it appears that the Ignite is no longer necessary. The league identified the factors that prompted them to close the Ignite.

The NBA stated: "The decision to end the program comes amid the changing basketball landscape, including the NCAA's Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) policy and the advent of collectives and the transfer portal."

How successful was NBA G League Ignite?

Ten G League Ignite players have been selected in the NBA draft since 2020, including top-three picks Jalen Green and Scoot Henderson. Considering that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver stated during All-Star Weekend that the league would "reassess" the Ignite's future considering the evolving basketball landscape, this move isn't wholly unexpected.

What did Shareef Abdur-Rahim say?

G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim proudly highlighted the accomplishments made by the Ignite in just four years in the league's statement.

"Four years ago, we started Ignite to fill a void in the basketball landscape, and I'm proud of the contributions we were able to make to that ecosystem," said Abdur-Rahim.

"Now is the ideal moment to take this action because of the shifting landscape in both youth and collegiate basketball. I would like to express my profound appreciation to head coach Jason Hart, general manager Anthony McClish, and their team, as well as to every player who put on an Ignite jersey. The G League remains steadfast in its dedication to nurturing elite NBA talent and assisting players in realizing their NBA aspirations."

