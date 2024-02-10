Jake Paul challenges Sean Strickland for 1 million dollar fight after Tarzan brutally beatdown streamer Sneako

Former UFC champion Sean Strickland has now landed into a new controversy. A video clip from the Rumble stream is now going viral on the internet where former UFC champion Sean Strickland was sparring with popular social media star and Rumble streamer Sneako.



The sparring match wasn't a match, it looked more like a beatdown. Sean Strickland threw multiple powerful punches in the face of Sneako leaving him with a bloody nose. Strickland didn’t even stop after the referee threw the towel to stop the fight.



After the video went viral people were not happy with Sean Strickland and started raising questions about him and expressing their disappointment.

Social media sensation turned professional boxer Jake Paul who is best known for his fighting UFC fighters in cross-over boxing matches. Jake Paul defeated multiple big names and former champions from Nate Diaz, and Tyron Woodley to Anderson Silva, and many more. He has now called out Sean Strickland for sparring after he brutally beatdown Sneako.

Jake issued a challenge of $1 million, “ Shawn Strickland you’re embarrassing for trying to stop Sneako like that. you weren’t even able to drop someone with no experience while going all out.”

He further expressed, You’re a horrid boxer that only picks on inexperienced people.. I’ll fly you to PR and we can fight on camera. if you win I’ll give you $1 million (half your net worth).

“But if you get dropped you have to get Betr tattooed on you. DM me. But just like Paddy, I’m guessing you’ll find a way to run.” Jake wrote in a tweet.

Advertisement

Sean Strickland’s response to Jake Paul

The former UFC middleweight champion is not the one who backs down from challenges and trash-talks. Strickland was quick to respond to the hate he received for bearing down streamer Sneako brutally.



Strickland quoted Jake Paul’s tweet calling him out for a sparring match, “You lost to a part-time boxer lmao.don't forget that.”

Strickland further said, “Jake "I'm gonna pad my record with a part-time boxer" Part-time boxer off the couch wins lmao.”

Sean Strickland went and addressed Jake Paul, “Real talk. jokes aside.. Jake Paul is an utter fucking joke. You box small retired old MMA fighters and you sell sugar water to kids. If it were legal I'd take your fucking life with a smile on my face. Is there any place on this earth I can take this man's life and walk.”



Jake Paul even responded to talks about Sean Strickland's ducking his challenge. The Prblm Child expressed via his official Twitter X account, “ Constantly talking about killing people, calling them scumbags or wishing them to die bc they don’t agree with your opinion reeks of insecurity, not of being a confident man. “



What’s your reaction to Jake Paul vs. Sean Strickland do you want to see them fight in the future? Comment Down Below?

ALSO READ: Watch: Former UFC Champ Sean Strickland faces off former US President Donald Trump in Las Vegas