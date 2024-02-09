Watch: Former UFC Champ Sean Strickland faces off former US President Donald Trump in Las Vegas

Sean Strickland has emerged as a rising star in the UFC over the last few years. He caused a major upset in 2023 by defeating and dethroning the UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, at UFC 293.

Sean Strickland has created a character who embodies the spirit of an all-American, fearlessly expressing his opinions on any subject, regardless of how others may react. Over the past year, Strickland has become one of the most buzzed-about fighters, gaining a significant fan base along the way.

Sean Strickland, who had been out of the limelight for the past month, made a surprising comeback when a video of him engaging in a playful fight face-off with former President Donald Trump went viral on the internet. As both Strickland and Trump shared a laugh during their amusing encounter, Strickland couldn't help but refer to Trump as "Legendary".

Donald Trump actually enjoys watching UFC matches and he frequently attends the events. His most recent appearance was at the UFC 296 event, where he showed up to support Leon Edwards, the UFC Welterweight Champion, in his fight against Colby Covington.

In January of 2024, Sean Strickland headlined UFC 297, which marked the first major UFC event of the year. The thrilling showdown took place in Canada against Dricuss Du Plessis. Both Strickland and Dricuss displayed incredible determination, battling it out for five intense rounds.

Unfortunately, both fighters suffered significant injuries in their quest for victory. Ultimately, the judges awarded the fight to Dricuss Du Plessis in a very close decision. This loss marked Strickland's first title defense defeat and the end of his reign as the UFC champion.



Sean Strickland's UFC record

Sean Strickland, also known as "Tarzan," is a 32-year-old MMA sensation hailing from America. He dominates the middleweight division in the UFC and achieved the prestigious title of champion in 2023. Unfortunately, his reign was cut short at UFC 297 in 2024 when he lost his title during his initial defense.



UFC record

1. UFC 171: Hendricks vs Lawler - Mar. 15, 2014

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Robert McDaniel

- Method: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:33

2. UFC Fight Night: Munoz vs Mousasi - May. 31, 2014

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Luke Barnatt

- Method: S-DEC (Split Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

3. UFC Fight Night: Bigfoot vs Mir - Feb. 22, 2015

- LOSS: Sean Strickland vs Santiago Ponzinibbio

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

4. UFC Fight Night: Mir vs Duffee - Jul. 15, 2015

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Igor Araujo

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 3

- Time: 4:25

5. UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Cowboy - Feb. 21, 2016

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Alex Garcia

- Method: S-DEC (Split Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00



6. UFC 199: Rockhold vs. Bisping 2 - Jun. 04, 2016

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Tom Breese

- Method: S-DEC (Split Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

7. UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson 2 - Apr. 08, 2017

- LOSS: Sean Strickland vs Kamaru Usman

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

8. UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Pettis - Nov. 11, 2017

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Court McGee

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

9. UFC 224: Nunes vs. Pennington - May. 12, 2018

- LOSS: Sean Strickland vs Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

- Method: KO/TKO (Kick)

- Round: 1

- Time: 3:40

10. UFC Fight Night: Oezdemir vs. Smith - Oct. 27, 2018

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Nordine Taleb

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 2

- Time: 3:10



11. UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Silva - Oct. 31, 2020

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Jack Marshman

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

12. UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. Dos Anjos - Nov. 14, 2020

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Brendan Allen

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 1:32

13. UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Prochazka - May. 01, 2021

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Krzysztof Jotko

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

14. UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland - Jul. 31, 2021

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Uriah Hall

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 5

- Time: 5:00

15. UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland - Feb. 05, 2022

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Jack Hermansson

- Method: S-DEC (Split Decision)

- Rounds: 5

- Time: 5:00

16. UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier - Jul. 02, 2022

- LOSS: Sean Strickland vs Alex Pereira

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 2:36

17. UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Strickland - Dec. 17, 2022

- LOSS: Sean Strickland vs Jared Cannonier

- Method: S-DEC (Split Decision)

- Rounds: 5

- Time: 5:00

18. UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Imavov - Jan. 14, 2023

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Nassourdine Imavov

- Method: -DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 5

- Time: 5:00

19. UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov - Jul. 01, 2023

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Abus Magomedov

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:20

20. UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland - Sep. 09, 2023

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Israel Adesanya

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 5

- Time: 5:00

21. UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis - Jan. 20, 2024

- Matchup: Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis WIN

-Round: 5