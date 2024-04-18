Jake Paul Plans to Focus on MMA Debut After Mike Tyson Fight, Names These Two Former UFC Fighters as Possible Opponents

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul is taking combat sports very seriously. He has revealed in the past that his goal is to cement his name in the realm of combat sports. Jake Paul kicked off this year with his fight against Ryan Bourland. The Prblm Child knocked Bourland out in the first round of their boxing match.

A couple of days back, Jake Paul shocked the world with his announcement that he will return this July and fight one of greatest boxers of all time, former Undisputed boxing champion Iron Mike Tyson.

Tyson and Paul will lock horns on July 20, 2024, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Fans can watch the event for free on the popular streaming platform Netflix.

Jake Paul is also signed with mixed martial arts promotion PFL and is scheduled to make his debut this year. In a recently dropped episode of BS with Jake Paul, he revealed that after Mike Tyson's boxing match, Prblm Child would prepare for his mixed martial arts debut.

Jake Paul Wants to Face These Two UFC Fighters in MMA

Jake Paul named two former big names for UFC, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, as his potential debut mixed martial arts opponents.

Jake Paul said, "I am being so serious when I say I want to fight in MMA, either Masvidal or Diaz. Ten million offer, they will literally hide behind the fact Masvidal be like you can't even box."

Jake Paul then name-dropped Paddy Pimblit and Sean Strickland and claimed all these fighters duck him when it comes to actual fighting. YouTuber turned boxer and then revealed he would train for 6 months for his mixed martial arts debut.

Jake Paul's boxing match against Mike Tyson will be his 11th boxing match. Paul has a professional boxing record of 9 wins and only 1 loss; 6 of his wins out of 9 are from knockouts.

