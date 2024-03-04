American professional basketball player Jalen Brunson is a member of the National Basketball Association (NBA) team, the New York Knicks. The Dallas Mavericks selected him with the 33rd overall pick in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft.

Brunson spent four seasons with the Mavericks before joining the New York Knicks. He has been a phenomenal signing for one of the most marquee franchises in NBA history.

Who is Jalen Brunson's wife?

Ali Marks is the wife of Jalen Brunson. She was born on September 10, 1995. She was born in the American state of Illinois, specifically the city of Lincolnshire. Alison Pellettieri Marks is her complete name.

Brunson played Division 1 basketball at Villanova University, while Marks attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, which was closer to home, according to her LinkedIn profile. She graduated in 2017 after studying exercise science and kinesiology.

She enrolled at Northwestern University the next year, graduating in 2021 with a doctorate in physical therapy. After she graduated from Northwestern, the couple continued their long-distance relationship while she attended college and eventually moved to Dallas.

Where did Jalen Brunson and Ali Marks meet?

After graduating from Lincolnshire, Illinois' Adlai E. Stevenson High School, Marks and Brunson began dating in October 2013. In May 2015, almost two years later, Brunson shared photos of the two at their senior prom.

Brunson posted pictures of himself with Marks throughout high school, including when they went to school dances and celebrated her birthday.

What does Ali Marks do for a living?

Marks is a physical therapist. She started working at the W.B. Carrell Memorial Clinic in Dallas, Texas, where Brunson was playing at the time, shortly after receiving her degree.

Marks assisted patients and other therapists at Athletico in Chicago as a rehabilitation assistant before receiving her license as a physical therapist.

When it comes to Marks, she is also in charity. Marks finished her first half marathon with Project Purple in October 2020. Project Purple is a nonprofit that funds pancreatic cancer research and offers financial support to families of patients. Eleven years ago, her father passed away from pancreatic cancer, and Project Purple helped her family through his illness.

Marks raised $5,900 for Project Purple by running a second marathon two years later. She shared photos of herself from the marathon, holding signs of support from her family and posing with a medal.

She captioned the photo with, "Happy for all of my family and friends who helped me along the way - it was truly years in the making!"

When did Jalen Brunson and Ali Marks get married?

In a very romantic way, Brunson asked Marks to marry him. Brunson brought Marks to their alma mater in September 2022, where he proposed to her on the high school gym's basketball court.

With a heart-shaped arrangement of flowers and candles, Brunson proposed at center court. Beneath the same flower arch behind the array, Brunson dropped to one knee.

Brunson and Marks got married on July 29, 2023, and celebrated with an opulent party at the Chicago Ritz-Carlton.

"Our goal was to create an extravagant celebration with plenty of lights, lasers, a lively DJ, delicious food, and refreshing beverages," Marks told PEOPLE.

Marks wore a custom off-white Eva Lendel gown to the ceremony. Later, she surprised everyone by dressing in her 2015 prom gown. "It's a timeless style," she said to PEOPLE.

In the meantime, Brunson wore velvet loafers and a custom black tux. Regarding Marks, Brunson remarked, "She's always been by my side and I'm lucky to have her. I am thrilled to commemorate this momentous occasion alongside our dearest friends and relatives, who have provided unwavering support throughout the numerous years of our partnership."

Jalen Brunson and Ali Marks’ Relationship Timeline

Despite being in a long-distance relationship during Marks' graduate school years and college, the two stayed devoted to one another.

The couple enjoys taking trips together and spending time with their dog, Kona, in between basketball seasons. Among other places they've gone together are Miami, Jamaica, and Montego Bay.

Marks shared some adorable photos of the couple cuddling while on vacation in Jamaica in July 2022, writing, "from our first night in paradise 🍹🇯🇲🌅🤍."

Marks is Brunson's number-one fan

Marks has supported Brunson all his career. Marks remains his favorite supporter, whether it was from sitting courtside at his professional games or from cheering him on in high school.

She was there when he received his new Knicks jersey in July 2022, and she went to the Covenant House Stars Night event with Brunson and his family in May 2023.

The couple is highly respected and adored in the basketball fraternity because of their love and dedication to each other.

