Jamal Crawford Recalls Michael Jordan's Influence as Bulls' Star Had Jay-Z and Beyoncé Coming Home for THIS Thing

Jamal Crawford is one of the guys who had the privilege of playing with Michael Jordan outside the court as the NBA legend was impressed with his dribbling abilities. Crawford’s dribbling abilities caught Jordan’s eyes and that made the legendary Chicago Bulls player frequently ask him to pick up games. Surprisingly, though, this allowed Crawford to meet Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Let's get to know how.

Crawford came as a guest on The Pivot Podcast on YouTube. He talked about his feelings regarding pick-up games he would play with Jordan in the summer. During these pickup games, Jordan was always paired with the former star of the Clippers.

What did Crawford say?

Crawford revealed, “We played together and we never lost. We played against everybody. Penny Hardaway, Mike Finley, Tim Hardaway, Antoine Walker, Paul Pierce, everybody that came through Chicago. It was like that. He was the first one I have seen having refs in pickups. That’s not the surprising part, however.”

Crawford continued, "And then it got to a point through summer. You got Jay-Z and Beyonce sitting courtside. At a pick-up run! Bro just watching. This is Jordan! We had everybody come through the gym. This how cold MJ is."

Jay-Z inspired by Michael Jordan?

Jay-Z’s love for basketball and his admiration for Michael Jordan is well known to the world. There are multiple reports of Jay-Z getting invitations from the six-time NBA champion in the past. Jay-Z's name is similar in the music industry to Michael's name in basketball. Both individuals have been a role model for generations of people.

Influence of Jordan

We can talk about incredible Jordan’s influence and there are so many instances of that. From getting celebrities to play golf with him to NBA stars coming over to work out with him, the love and respect for Jordan from others has been incredible.

