Who is Jamal Murray's girlfriend? All about the controversial Harper Hempel!

Jamal Murray, the talented point and shooting guard for the Denver Nuggets, showcases his basketball skills with his impressive height of 6'4" and weight of 215 lbs. Born on February 23, 1997, in Kitchener, Ontario, this 26-year-old has established himself as a professional player.

In the 2023-24 season, Murray has been delivering outstanding performances, averaging 20.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. His contributions on the court have been impressive, to say the least.

Murray's recent games have had a significant impact, scoring 25 points against the Indiana Pacers and recording 20 points, 9 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 1 steal in a game against the Pelicans. He consistently proves his worth and plays a crucial role in the Nuggets' victories with his exceptional playmaking and scoring abilities.

His consistent performance and contributions throughout the season have drawn attention. Further details about his recent activities and statistics can be perused on ESPN and NBA websites.

Off the court, Murray shares a romantic involvement with Harper Hempel, dating back to their University of Kentucky years.

Their relationship, which was reportedly initiated in 2016, has weathered many years. An explicit video leak in 2020, however, placed their relationship under public scrutiny, fuelling rumors of a potential split.

But, to date, no official announcement confirms these speculations.

Who is Jamal Murray's girlfriend, Harper Hempel?

Born on August 31, 1996, in Union, Kentucky, Harper Hempel is the daughter of Richard Hempel, the co-founding CEO of eCoachSports, and Colleen Hempel.

A private individual by nature, Hempel acquired her bachelor's degree in Marketing and Digital Media from the University of Kentucky in 2018.

Enjoying a Division 1 athlete status in volleyball during her college years, she now dedicates her time to photography and runs her own photography company in Kentucky, her home state.

Besides this, she offers her expertise as a marketing and social media consultant, handling the social media accounts of various US-based brands. She shares a vibrant digital footprint, especially on Instagram, where she enjoys a large following.

During her stint at the University of Kentucky, she met and started dating NBA star Jamal Murray.

She has a brother, Conner Hempel, an alum of Harvard University and a former college football quarterback. A sporty spirit since her school days at Ryle High School in Union where she played volleyball, Harper has stayed active in sports throughout her academic career.

In addition to her photography venture, named Harper Hempel Photography, she has been managing the social media channels of numerous US brands proficiently for several years in her role as a social media marketing manager.

Harper Hempel Height and Age

Harper Hempel stands at approximately 5 feet 8 inches (1.72 meters) tall. As of January 16, 2024, she is 28 years old, weighs around 59 kg (130 pounds), and is recognized for her roles as a professional photographer, social media manager, and former volleyball player.

Her features include blonde hair, and dark brown or grey eyes, and she belongs to the Leo zodiac sign.

Jamal Murray and Harper Hempel’s Relationship Timeline

Since their college days at the University of Kentucky in 2015, Jamal Murray and Harper Hempel have maintained a private relationship.

They started dating during the 2015-2016 season when Harper was a college sophomore.

Despite facing challenges, such as a leaked explicit video in 2020, the couple has built a bond and continues their relationship, even managing a long-distance connection as Harper finished her degree in Kentucky while Jamal pursued his NBA career.

Jamal Murray on social media

Denver Nuggets star player Jamal Murray actively engages on social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram.

He has amassed a following of around 361.3K on his Twitter account (@BeMore27) and approximately 1.3 million on Instagram.

His social media presence often reflects facets of his life, highlighting his basketball career and various personal interests.

Although his Instagram account is private, he sometimes offers glimpses into his basketball journey and life beyond the court.

Considered a promising talent in the NBA, Jamal Murray is well-known for his impressive outlook both on and off the basketball court.

He is in a long-term relationship with Harper Hempel, a commitment they have largely kept private, rarely sharing details about their relationship on social media.

What does Harper Hempel do for a living?

As an accomplished photographer, Harper Hempel runs her own company, Harper Hempel Photography, in Kentucky.

She also wears the hat of a media consultant, specializing in marketing and digital media. Her tasks include managing the social media platforms of multiple, particularly U.S.-based, brands.

Aside from her professional roles, she maintains a lively social media profile where she portrays her life, along with advocating for self-confidence, positivity, and wellness.

Though her relationship with Jamal Murray brings her into the limelight, she preserves her privacy and channels her energy toward her photography passion and career

Hempel's skill set also extends to volleyball, having been a player for the University of Kentucky's Wildcats from 2015 to 2017.

She held an impressive record as a defensive specialist and setter. Post her volleyball stint, she took up her interests in photography and marketing.

She now manages various brands' social media handles while running her own photography enterprise in Kentucky.

Jamal Murray’s IG Account Hacked in 2020 - Leaked Video

During the global pandemic shutdown in 2020, someone hacked Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray's Instagram account and posted a video involving Murray in an explicit act.

Murray swiftly deleted his entire Instagram account, asserting that it had been hacked.

Although he insisted on being hacked, Murray explained the situation on Twitter. Opinions on social media varied, with some finding the situation amusing and others expressing concern for Murray's privacy, as speculation about him covering his tracks or telling the truth circulated.

