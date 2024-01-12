Who Is Anthony Davis's Wife, Marlen Davis? Here’s everything you need to know

Anthony Davis, the current player for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA, was born on March 11, 1993, in Chicago, Illinois.

Known for his skills in the power forward and center positions, Davis has earned eight NBA All-Star team selections and four All-NBA First Team nods.

He clinched an NBA championship with the Lakers in 2020 and secured gold medals with the United States national team in the 2012 Olympic team and 2014 FIBA World Cup.

Throughout his career, Davis has maintained averages of 25.7 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.

Anthony Davis tied the knot with Marlen Polanco Davis in a glamorous ceremony in September 2021. They've been a couple for quite some time now, even before they welcomed their first child into the world. Their lovely family consists of three children: a daughter named Nala and two sons.

Despite Davis's high-profile career, Marlen is a private individual with no public social media presence, typically staying out of the public eye.

Who Is Anthony Davis's Wife?

Marlen Davis, also known as Marlen Polanco Davis, stands by her husband, Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. With Dominican roots, she prefers to keep her personal life private.

In September 2021, they had a glamorous wedding ceremony, surrounded by famous personalities, after being together since 2017 when they became parents for the first time.

Advertisement

They have two sons in addition to their daughter Nala, who was born in November 2017. While she values her privacy, she proudly supports her husband and is acknowledged as his biggest cheerleader.

While her parents are reportedly from the Dominican Republic, Marlen was born in the United States and grew up in New Orleans, where Davis began his NBA career.

Despite her standing, she avoids public attention, abstaining from having public social media accounts.

Marlen, described as a former model, media personality, and celebrity spouse, has a passion for home décor. Anthony Davis, though reserved about his off-court life, emphasizes the significance of family.

In 2020, Marlen Polanco Davis and Anthony Davis made their debut on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, held on February 9, 2020. This marked their first public appearance as a couple.

Marlen donned a floor-length white gown with a thigh-high split, complementing Anthony's black suit with a black bow tie.

What is Anthony Davis’s Wife's Nationality?

Anthony Davis' wife Marlen Polanco Davis is an American citizen with Dominican roots. They are proud parents of three kids: a daughter named Nala and two twin boys whose names are kept secret.

Marlen, a former model, media personality, and internet sensation, manages a private Instagram account under the handle 'iammarlendavis'.

ALSO READ: Who is Erik Spoelstra's ex-wife? All you need to know about Nikki Spoelstra!

Marlen Polanco Age and Height

Anthony Davis's wife, Marlen Polanco, stands at 5 feet 5 inches tall. Her precise age remains undisclosed, with no public information about her date of birth.

Some reports indicate that she will fall within the late 20s to early 30s age range in 2024, having been born between 1993 and 1996.

Marlen, an American by nationality, is of Dominican descent. She devotes her time as a stay-at-home mother to her children, Nala and two sons.

Anthony Davis Kids

Anthony Davis, along with his wife Marlen Davis, parent three children. Their daughter, Nala, entered the world on November 1, 2017, while the names of their twin sons remain undisclosed.

Despite maintaining a private stance on their personal life, the couple occasionally reveals insights into their family through social media and public appearances.

Advertisement

In interviews, Anthony Davis has emphasized the significance of family and referred to his children as a "blessing.”

Anthony Davis and Brittney Griner

Rumors have circulated for years about a romantic relationship between NBA player Anthony Davis and WNBA player Brittney Griner.

The speculation began when Griner, who had recently separated from WNBA star Glory Johnson, started dating Davis.

Despite rumors of engagement and reports about their private relationship, Davis denied these claims, and there was no substantial evidence to confirm their romantic connection.

In 2015, Griner married fellow WNBA star Glory Johnson, but their marriage was short-lived, with Johnson filing for an annulment shortly after their wedding.

After her divorce, reports suggested that Griner began dating Anthony Davis, fueling further rumors about their relationship.

Advertisement

However, Davis continued to deny these speculations, and no verifiable reports emerged to substantiate the claims.

ALSO READ: Why didn’t Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen attend Bulls’ inaugural Ring of Honor gala?