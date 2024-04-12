Jared Goff Calls Out Detroit’s ‘Negative’ Local Media For Poor Antics To ‘Get Clicks’ Following Lions Success Last Season

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff recently expressed his concerns about the Detroit media's tendency to be overly critical. Speaking on Willbo's Trading Cards podcast, Goff argued that the local media sometimes puts a more negative spin on things than necessary.

Goff said, "I have this like, I probably need to drop it pretty soon here because I'm hopefully gonna be in Detroit for a long time, but I have this thing with our local media where like they almost like relish in negativity at times. And maybe that's what gets clicks and that's what sells, but it's no longer what they need to live in.”

Jared Goff doesn’t like how the media shows Detroit Lions as ‘underdogs’

Goff also mentioned that despite the Lions' strong performance and team development, the Detroit media still portrays the team as an "underdog."

He continued, "Like, hey guys, we have a good team. We've had success. We can be happy about that, we can celebrate that and not have to write about how we're constantly the underdog. No, teams are gonna be gunning for us now. We won the division and all that. I'm probably overthinking it in my head and it's the chip on my shoulder and the competitor in me."

Jared Goff is all set to start his fourth NFL season

Goff, at the age of 29, is gearing up for his fourth season with the Lions. The team has shown remarkable improvement under his leadership, going from a 3-13-1 record in 2021 to narrowly missing the playoffs with a 9-8 record in 2022. They then went on to win the NFC North and make it to the NFC Championship Game with an impressive 12-5 record last season.

It was the Lions' first division victory since 1993 and their first trip to the NFC Championship Game since 1991, so the Detroit media may have grown accustomed to expecting defeat. However, the Lions possessed one of the NFC's deepest and most talented teams last season, particularly on offense.

Goff threw for 4,575 yards and 30 touchdowns, running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for nearly 2,000 yards, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was a First Team All-Pro with 119 receptions for 1,515 yards and 10 touchdowns, and rookie tight end Sam LaPorta was a Pro Bowler with 889 yards and 10 touchdowns.

