Brock Purdy vs Jared Goff: Who has better stats and record in NFL playoffs?

In the crucible of NFL playoffs, quarterbacks face the ultimate trial, where every throw holds the season's fate. Today, we explore Jared Goff and Brock Purdy's playoff journeys—two quarterbacks on divergent paths. Who emerges with superior stats and a more formidable playoff record?

Jared Goff's Playoff Performance

Goff has revitalized his career in Detroit after being somewhat overlooked in the Rams' trade for Matthew Stafford. Despite initial skepticism about his postseason capabilities upon moving to Detroit, Goff has demonstrated his winning ability, including a successful playoff stint. Currently boasting a postseason record of 4-3 (2-3 with the Rams and 1-0 with the Lions), Goff has defied expectations.

His playoff journey began in 2017 when the Rams lost 26-13 to the Atlanta Falcons in the Wild Card round. Goff completed 24 passes out of 45 attempts, accumulating 259 passing yards and one touchdown.

In the 2018 season, the Rams, with Goff as their quarterback, secured a spot in the Super Bowl, but fell short against the New England Patriots, losing 13-3. Goff struggled in that game, completing 19 passes out of 38 attempts for 229 yards, one interception, and facing four sacks.

Goff's return to the playoffs in 2020 with the Rams included a Wild Card victory against the Seattle Seahawks, where he stepped off the bench after thumb surgery. Although completing only 47.4% of his passes, Goff joined the rare quarterbacks with a completion percentage below 50% to win a playoff game.

Goff put up a credible performance in the subsequent Divisional Round against the Green Bay Packers, completing 21 of 27 passes for 174 yards and one touchdown. This game marked the end of his tenure with the Rams before being traded to the Detroit Lions.

Upon joining the Lions, Goff played a pivotal role in the team's improvement under head coach Dan Campbell. Despite a challenging first season with a 3-13-1 record, Goff and the Lions finished 9-8 in the second season, narrowly missing the playoffs. In 2023, they secured a postseason spot as the No. 3 seed.

Facing his former team, the Rams, in the playoffs, Goff led the Lions to a historic victory, completing 22 of 27 passes for 277 yards and one touchdown in a 24-23 win.

Brock Purdy Playoff stats

Quarterback Brock Purdy has guided the San Francisco 49ers to the NFC Championship Game for the second consecutive season, accumulating a commendable 17-5 record with Purdy as the focal point, securing the NFC's No. 1 seed for two consecutive years.

In the 2023 NFL season, Purdy not only led the league in passer rating with an impressive 113.0 but also secured the third-highest number of passing touchdowns (31) and the second-best completion percentage (69.4). The recent Divisional Round victory against the Green Bay Packers can be largely attributed to Purdy's ability to avoid critical errors, unlike Green Bay's quarterback Jordan Love.

Considering Purdy's status as the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, commonly called "Mr. Irrelevant," the prevailing national narrative isn't unexpected. Historically, undrafted or late-round quarterbacks seldom defy the odds. According to ESPN, only nine quarterbacks who started as backups have led their teams to a championship, including Hall of Famers like Kurt Warner, Roger Staubach, and Terry Bradshaw.

Despite external skepticism, those within the San Francisco organization have expressed confidence in Purdy as the future franchise quarterback. This confidence was underscored when general manager John Lynch traded away Trey Lance, the third-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, for minimal returns.

In the offseason, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan reassured Purdy of his starting role in the upcoming 2023 NFL season, unless Tom Brady wanted to play one more season for his hometown team.

In the NFL playoffs, Goff and Purdy showcase skills and resilience. Goff's 4-3 playoff record signals a career resurgence in Detroit, while Purdy, dubbed "Mr. Irrelevant," tops the league in passer rating.

The debate over their playoff performances persists, with upcoming games offering a chance to define their legacies.

