Baker Mayfield vs Jared Goff: Who has the better stats and record in NFL playoffs?

Jared Goff, chosen as the top pick by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2016 NFL Draft, started his professional career with a $27.9 million four-year deal. Although he initially served as a backup, he made his debut in November 2016 and showcased promise in the final seven games of his rookie season, despite the team's 4–12 record.

Under new head coach Sean McVay in 2017, Goff experienced an improvement, leading the Rams to a 3–0 start and finishing the season with impressive stats: 3,804 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. The team clinched the NFC West, and Goff was honored as the PFWA Most Improved Player.

In 2018, Goff continued his success, guiding the Rams to a 13–3 record and earning a spot in Super Bowl LIII. Although the team didn't secure the victory, Goff's performance earned him recognition, and he made his first Pro Bowl appearance.

Goff's 2019 season included a lucrative contract extension and leading the Rams to a 9–7 record. He set franchise records in pass attempts and completions, finishing with 4,638 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions.

The 2020 season marked Goff's final year with the Rams. Despite facing challenges, including a broken thumb, he led the team to the playoffs, but the Rams eventually traded him to the Detroit Lions after two postseason games.

In 2021 with the Lions, Goff faced ups and downs, finishing with 3,245 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. The following season, in 2022, he continued to perform well, setting records for the Lions and earning his third Pro Bowl selection.

In the 2023 season, Jared led the Lions to their first-ever NFC North title. In the playoffs, he secured a victory against his former team, the Los Angeles Rams, marking the Lions' first playoff win since 1991.

Baker Mayfield's NFL Journey:

Baker Mayfield, the first overall pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft, signed a lucrative rookie contract and made an impactful debut, leading the Browns to their first win in 19 games during his rookie season. He threw for over 3,700 yards and set records for a debut quarterback, including a rookie record for touchdowns.

In the following season, Mayfield experienced mixed performances with both victories and defeats, finishing with a 6-10 record. Despite the challenges, he threw for over 3,800 yards, showcasing promise. The 2020 season marked a significant improvement as he led the Browns to an 11-5 record and secured a playoff berth with over 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns.

However, the 2021 season was plagued by injuries for Mayfield, including a torn labrum. Despite playing through the injuries, the Browns missed the playoffs, and Mayfield's season ended with surgery. He finished the season with over 3,000 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

In the 2022 offseason, following the acquisition of Deshaun Watson by the Browns, Mayfield requested a trade and was subsequently traded to the Carolina Panthers. Facing challenges and injuries with the Panthers, he requested his release after a 1-5 start to the season.

Claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams, Mayfield had a remarkable debut, orchestrating a game-winning drive. He continued to excel with the Rams, contributing to a decisive victory over the Broncos.

In March 2023, Mayfield signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and had a stellar regular season, concluding with career-high numbers in passing yards, touchdowns, and completion rate.

In the Wild Card Round against the Eagles, Mayfield displayed excellence, throwing for over 300 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Buccaneers to a 32-9 victory.

Mayfield vs. Goff: NFL Playoffs Comparison

As the NFL playoffs progress into the divisional round, let's compare the playoff performances of Baker Mayfield and Jared Goff.

Both quarterbacks have had their share of highs and lows.

Jared Goff:

In the 2017 season with the Los Angeles Rams, Jared Goff played one game, completing 24 out of 45 passes with a 53.3% completion rate. He threw for 259 yards, averaging 5.8 yards per attempt, and achieved a passer rating of 77.9. Moving on to 2018, Goff participated in three games, completing 59 out of 106 passes with a 55.7% completion rate.

He threw for 712 yards, averaging 6.7 yards per attempt, and maintained a passer rating of 71.7. Skipping to the 2020 season, still with the Rams, Goff played two games, completing 30 out of 46 passes with an improved 65.2% completion rate.

He threw for 329 yards, averaging 7.2 yards per attempt, and achieved a passer rating of 100.7. In 2023, now with the Detroit Lions, Goff played one game, completing 22 out of 27 passes with an impressive 81.5% completion rate. He threw for 277 yards, averaging 10.3 yards per attempt, and attained a passer rating of 121.8. Overall, Goff's statistics reflect improvements in completion percentage and passer rating over the mentioned seasons.

Baker Mayfield:

In the 2020 season with the Cleveland Browns, Baker Mayfield played in 2 games, completing 44 out of 71 pass attempts with a completion percentage of 62.0%.

He threw for a total of 467 yards, averaging 6.6 yards per attempt and 233.5 yards per game. Mayfield recorded 4 touchdowns, with a touchdown percentage of 5.6%, and 1 interception, resulting in an interception percentage of 1.4%. He faced 1 sack, amounting to 8 sack yards, and concluded the season with a passer rating of 94.0.

In contrast, during the 2023 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mayfield participated in 1 game, completing 22 out of 36 pass attempts with a slightly higher completion percentage of 61.1%.

Notably, he threw for 337 yards, averaging an impressive 9.4 yards per attempt and 337.0 yards per game. Mayfield tallied 3 touchdowns, with a touchdown percentage of 8.3%, and had no interceptions in this game, leading to a 0.0% interception percentage. He faced 4 sacks, resulting in a loss of 30 sack yards, and concluded the game with an outstanding passer rating of 119.8

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field this Sunday, with kickoff scheduled for 3 p.m.