Joe Rogan Net Worth

Joseph James Rogan, popularly known by his nickname Joe Rogan, is a UFC’s expert commentator and one of the most popular podcasters on the planet. Rogan initially started his career as an actor performing in multiple Disney shows including Hardball, News Radio, and more.

Other than acting, Joe Rogan was also known for his stand-up comedy shows. Rogan tried his hands at hosting in 2001 where he hosted the popular show Fear Factor. Rogan went on to host Fear Factor from 2001 to 2005.

In 2009, Joe Rogan started his podcast show Joe Rogan Experience which gained massive popularity by 2015. The podcast became one of the most streamed on the planet.

Streaming platform Spotify purchased exclusive rights to the Joe Rogan Podcast and the deal turned out to be the most expensive podcast deal in history, making Rogan the highest-paid podcaster.

What is Joe Rogan’s Net Worth in 2024? - 120$ Million (Estimated)

According to some recent reports by Celebrity Net Worth, Joe Rogan’s net worth as of now in 2024, is estimated at around 120 million dollars. A major source of his income came from his podcast, UFC commentary, television shows, and more hosting ventures.



Rogan has been associated with UFC for almost two decades now and owns one of the most-watched podcast shows ever. He has been a part of the television industry for a long time and hosted the popular reality show Fear Factor from 2001 to 2005.

Joe Rogan’s Salary

Joe Rogan just had a major paycheck for his podcast, according to some previous reports from 2017. Rogan was getting a 5 million dollars per year base salary for his podcast, Joe Rogan Experience.

Now, a recent report suggests that Rogan renewed his deal and has managed to secure a massive deal and is now getting a base salary of 20 million dollars per year.

Other than his podcast, Rogan plays a key role in the UFC commentary team. Some reports suggest Rogan commentate special pay-per-view events and he gets a paycheck for every pay-per-view appearance. According to reports, he is estimated to get a base salary per event of $50,0000.

Joe Rogan’s Height and Age

Joe Rogan is currently 56 years old. Rogan was born in Newark, New Jersey, on August 11, 1967. At the age of 56 years, he still looks super athletic and jacked. He has also talked about his workout routine multiple times on his podcast.

Rogan has managed to maintain super-jacked physic with the help of his strict workout routine that he follows devotionally, Rogan is 5 feet 8 inches tall and he weighs around 250lbs to 200lbs

Joe Rogan’s Spotify Contract

After gaining a name from his television shows and UFC commentary, Joe Rogan launched his podcast in 2009, Joe Rogan Experience, where he discusses various trending topics from viral stuff, conspiracy theories, politics, world, sports, and many more, with some of the most known faces on the planet.



In 2020, Joe Rogan signed a multi-year deal with Spotify, which acquired Rogan’s podcast Joe Rogan Podcast, making it a Spotify exclusive.



After the deal, multiple reports suggested the deal was of around 100 million. Later in 2022, reports emerged that claimed Rogan’s deal with Spotify was much more than expected and he is getting 200 million dollars.

Joe Rogan - UFC Commentating

Joe Rogan started his journey with UFC, as a backstage interviewer. His first major show with UFC was UFC 12: Judgement Day 1997. Rogan left the organization after two years due to a low salary.



In 2001, after Zuffa purchased UFC, Rogan went to watch some shows and became good friends with new UFC president Dana White, who offered him the job of an expert commentator. Initially, he worked for UFC in exchange for prime seats in UFC events for him and his friends.



After commentating on 15 different events, Rogan decided to do it professionally and accept the pay for the job. Since then, he has been working as a color commentator for UFC.

He gets paid per event, and according to some reports, he gets a paycheck of $50,000 per show.

Joe Rogan’s Podcast

In 2009, Joe Rogan launched his podcast with his friend and comedian Brain Redbrand. The first episode went out on December 24 on the Ustream platform. In 2010, Rogan re-named podcast Joe Rogan Exprience.

Rogan invites popular personalities and talks on trending topics, politics, sports, philosophy, and other stuff. By 2015, the podcast was downloaded over 11 million times. By October, his podcast became the most popular free podcast worldwide.

Joe Rogan’s Political Views

In 2020, Rogan shared his political views on his podcast which almost got him canceled, fans started a trend to cancel Rogan from YouTube and Twitter, and Rogan expressed his views on who should be the president.

According to a Fox News report, Joe Rogan said he would rather support Donald Trump over Joe Biden. After a huge cancellation campaign against him, Rogan explained his take and expressed, that he believes in freedom of speech, and supports same-sex marriages, women's rights, recreational drug use, and universal health care. He also criticized the cancel culture.

Joe Rogan’s House

Joe Rogan was living in a house in Bell Canyon, California, in Ventura County. In October 2019, Joe invested 5 million dollars to rebuild his house. In 2020, Rogan sold his house for 3.2 million dollars. In Septemeber 2020, Rogan purchased a mansion worth 14.4 million dollars.

Joe Rogan - Fear Factor and Other TV Shows

Joe Rogan initially started his career as an actor. He performed in multiple Disney shows including Hardball, News Radio, and more. In 2001, Joe Rogan started hosting the popular reality show Fear Factor, which he hosted from 2001 to 2005.



Television Shows Role Year Hardball Frank Valente 1994 NewsRadio Joe Garelli 1995–1999 MADtv guest appearance 1996 Bruce Testones Writer 1997 Late Friday Host 2001–2002 Howard Stern Guest 2001-2003 Fear Factor Host 2001–2006, 2011–2012 Just Shoot Me! Chris 2002 Good Morning, Miami Himself 2003 The Man Show Host 2003–2004 Chappelle's Show Himself 2003–2004 Last Comic Standing Celebrity talent scout 2003–2007 Game Show in My Head Host 2009 Joe Rogan Questions Everything Host 2013 Silicon Valley Himself 2015

