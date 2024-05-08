Business Talk: Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1's digital rights get acquired by Prime Video for Rs 125 crore

In September 2022, Rishab Shetty's Kantara broke many Sandalwood box office records. The movie grossed over Rs 400 crores worldwide, against a budget of around Rs 20 crores. While it could not break KGF: Chapter 2's worldwide record, it outgrossed the Yash film in the home market, ie Karnataka. Soon after Kantara, the Rishab Shetty-Hombale Films duo announced a prequel to Kantara titled Kantara A Legend - Chapter 1, and booked the December 2024 slot. Now, Pinkvilla has learned about the film's post-theatrical digital deal which is massive.

Kantara A Legend - Chapter 1's Post-Theatrical Digital Rights Get Sold For Rs 125 Crores

Kantara A Legend - Chapter 1 was announced to release on Amazon Prime Video, early in 2024. Pinkvilla has now learned that the movie has been sold for Rs 125 crores to the streaming giant. The movie will release in multiple languages apart from Kannada, like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and even Malayalam. Kantara The Legend - Chapter 1, pretty much like Kantara, won't be a high budget film but will be a high concept film.

The post-theatrical digital rights will more than make up for the movie's budget. The worldwide theatrical rights of Kantara The Legend - Chapter 1 will essentially act as the movie's profits. To note, the first Kantara film had a worldwide theatrical share of around Rs 200 crores. If Kantara The Legend - Chapter 1 finds appreciation similar to the first part, sky is the limit. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Kantara As Franchise, Won't End With Kantara A Legend - Chapter 1

Kantara as a franchise is not going to stop with Kantara A Legend - Chapter 1. Rishab Shetty and Hombale Films plan to make it one of the biggest franchises of the country. The reception of the December 2024 release will make it clear as to how big the movie franchise can actually become. Making the movie at controlled costs gives the makers the luxury of coming.up with sequels, in a relatively quicker time. Releasing a movie quicker, helps keep audiences more engaged. We have seen in the past, how the interest of a sequel to a film fizzles out when a long time is taken to be made and released.

Advertisement

Luckily, makers of Kantara are well aware of it and thus, are coming up with their next film in just a little over 2 years of the first part. How excited are you for Kantara The Legend - Chapter 1? Let us know in the comments below