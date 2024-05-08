Dino Morea dismisses rivalry rumors with John Abraham because of Bipasha Basu; ‘People assumed he was dating my girlfriend'

Dino Morea and John Abraham broke out in Bollywood following their successful modeling careers. Back in the day, there was a time when there were speculations that the two were not on good terms with each other, following their shared history with model-turned-actress Bipasha Basu.

In a recent interview, Dino Morea, years after, talked extensively about his relationship with Bipasha and dismissed the rumors of rivalry, stating that everything has been great between them.

Dino Morea on his equation with John Abraham as he dismisses rivalry rumors because of Bipasha Basu

Dino Morea was a heartthrob in the early 2000s. Apart from his onscreen presence, it was the alleged rivalry with John Abraham that used to be the talk of the town. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kanan, Dino talked about his equation with the Dhoom actor and mentioned that it was all the public’s perception.

He said, "We never had any rivalry. We used to talk to each other and have fun with each other. The talk about the rivalry between us started in people's minds after I broke up with Bipasha, and he started dating Bipasha, people assumed he started dating my girlfriend, so there was a rivalry, media also fueled this. But there has never been any rivalry. We both have been on our own paths. Only yesterday, I texted him, 'Are we going for a bike ride or a coffee?' I don't think we have a rivalry."

He continued by expressing his happiness over John’s success, highlighting that when they started off, people would have their opinions suggesting that the models couldn’t act and that they managed to prove them wrong. “John has done really well. I take my hat off for that guy; he has conducted himself well,” he added.

Dino Morea on Bipasha Basu and John Abraham's relationship

In addition to this, he also laid the timeline of events, reflecting on how Bipasha and John’s relationship began. The Raaz actor stated that he broke up a year before John and Bipasha started dating. Thus, there was no point in having a rivalry between the two of them.

“I am clarifying it after years. Me and Bipasha broke up, and almost one year after that, they started dating, and I had started dating somebody else. So, why would there be any animosity? People thought that John took my girlfriend, but it was nothing like that. The three of us used to talk, but people made it into something else,” he said.

Dino Morea recalls how his love story with Bipasha Basu began

The actor also opened up on how his relationship with Bipasha blossomed. He explained that the Bachna Ae Haseeno actress hailed from Calcutta, and he was from Bangalore. The two were introduced by a common friend, who set up a blind date.

Dino recounted his memories, divulging while he was a supermodel, he got to know some supermodel was coming. Calling it ‘weird,’ he admitted to starting dating soon after. “It was great because we both were starting,” he said.

Dino Morea recalls parting ways with Bipasha Basu during Raaz shoot

Additionally, Dino revealed that the two broke up during the shoot of Raaz. Referring to it as the tough phase, he mentioned, “When we were working on Raaz, we were more or less over in terms of relationship. It was very difficult. But after Raaz when we did Gunaah that was the toughest time because we were breaking up, it was over.”

Given the complicated history of his past relationships, Dino stated that he maintains a cordial relationship with the partners of his exes, including Karan Singh Grover, Mahesh Bhupathi, and Vidyut Jammwal.

