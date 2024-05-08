My Hero Academia Chapter 422: Will Deku Win Against One For All? Here’s What To Expect

My Hero Academia Chapter 422 is anticipated to be a pivotal juncture within the series as Deku makes his final stand against All For One. With the Heroes and Deku gearing up for a decisive battle, the chapter will likely be filled with intense action, emotional moments, and, potentially, the resolution of the Final War Saga. Keep reading to find out what we think will happen next.

My Hero Academia Chapter 422: All For One vs the Heroes’ coordinated attack

The upcoming My Hero Academia Chapter 422 will likely feature a fierce battle between the Heroes and All For One. The chapter will likely kick off with Deku and Aoyama Yuga continuing their charge toward All For One, with their classmates offering support and encouragement. As they approach the villain, Deku will likely reflect on his journey thus far, acknowledging all the sacrifices that have been made and the challenges they have overcome.

However, despite not having access to Decay anymore, All For One remains a powerful opponent due to his extensive arsenal full of stolen Quirks. With expectations running high for My Hero Academia Chapter 422 to continue this confrontation, fans hope that the Heroes are able to stand together without casualties. The chapter will likely see them launch coordinated attacks against All For One in hopes of weakening his defenses, though they are unlikely to succeed.

Deku's last stand as One For All ends in My Hero Academia Chapter 422

As Deku faces All For One without the aid of One For All, he must tap into the remaining embers of the Quirk within him. Even if he remains Quirkless, Deku will likely continue to push his body to its limits, with a resolve worthy of confronting the greatest villain in the series. My Hero Academia Chapter 422 will likely see Deku utilizing every ounce of power One For All has remaining in order to deliver a devastating blow against All For One.

With the support of his fellow Heroes, Deku will strive to bring an end to the villain's reign of terror. In My Hero Academia Chapter 422, fans can expect Deku to imitate or outdo the iconic United States of Smash that All Might once used, a fitting way for the last embers of One For All to go out. However, defeating All For One will not be easy, and the chapter will likely see the villain using various Quirks in monstrous ways to both defend and attack.

My Hero Academia Chapter 422: Is this the end of the Final War Arc?

Following Deku's final battle with All For One, My Hero Academia Chapter 422 may address the aftermath of the battle. With Deku now Quirkless and the future path of the series at stake, the chapter could explore the implications of Deku's sacrifice and the lasting impacts that the events of the Final War Saga have on the world of My Hero Academia.

As the dust settles on the battlefield, the Heroes and society as a whole may be forced to confront the consequences of the actions made in the fight against evil. Fans should also brace themselves for Deku’s end as a Hero in My Hero Academia Chapter 422. It may also be possible that One For All suddenly returns to Deku’s grasp, however this is unlikely as the Quirk was created to bring an end to All For One. Having accomplished that, the Quirk will likely perish as well.

For more updates on the battle against All For One in the My Hero Academia manga, keep an eye out for Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are speculative and not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release of canonical content.

