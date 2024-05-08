Yodha actor Sidharth Malhotra flaunts his muscular body in workout PIC; wife Kiara Advani REACTS

Sidharth Malhotra gives his sweat and blood into looking like a million bucks. The Bollywood actor also inspires his audience to hit the gym by dropping glimpses from his workout routines.

After days, the actor finally dropped an image of himself sweating it out in the scorching summer sun. Check out how his wife Kiara Advani reacted.

Kiara Advani gives a thumbs-up to Sidharth Malhotra’s workout picture

The amount of love and appreciation Sidharth Malhotra received from his debut Bollywood movie was enough proof that he is a star working hard to top the roaster gradually. Decades later, he is among those who enjoy a fandom of cinema lovers from across the globe.

While most of them are impressed by his body of work, many keep a close eye on his fitness regime to get a toned body like him. A couple of hours ago, he gave a happy surprise to his followers by dropping a glimpse of his workout routine.

In the image, the Ek Villain actor flaunted his muscular body in a black ganji that he paired with matching shorts and shoes. In the hot summer sun, the actor sweats it out to get that fit body most of us yearn for. Sharing the image of him doing sled pushes for a heavy-duty leg day, he penned, "Push your limits! #SidFit #GameFace."

Take a look:

Scores of his fans who were just drooling over his body went to the comments section to pen how happy they were to finally see his customary ‘#SidFit’ image after ages. Among them was his wife, actress Kiara Advani who also had a close eye on her husband’s social media game.

Soon after he posted that image, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress gave it a thumbs up by liking his Instagram post.

Take a look:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s work front

Of late, Sid has been busy with shooting back-to-back. After the success of Mission Majnu last year, he joined the team of Yodha. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the action thriller film also stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani and was theatrically released on March 15, 2024.

As for Kiara, she will be part of an upcoming Telugu-language film called Game Changer with South star Ram Charan. She is also filming for War 2 which is scheduled to release next year.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra confirms rom-com with wife Kiara Advani is 'very much on the table'; here's what's holding them