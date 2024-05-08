Hitmaker Camila Cabello is back at it. The singer recently announced her upcoming album with quick details about the release date, album title, and also unveiled the cover art. C, XOXO is Cabello’s latest ambitious effort that marks her new era, debuting in blonde hair and flaunting new sounds in her music. The announcement comes after her latest single, I Luv It ft. Playboi Carti dropped on March 27, 2024. It is also expected to be the new album’s lead single.

As Cabello enters her new sonic era, she made sure to credit music producers Pablo ‘El Guincho’ Diaz-Reixa and Jasper Harris for her seamless transition in music. The pop star also opened up about the inspiration behind her single, I Luv It.

Camila Cabello set to drop new album

C, XOXO will mark the 27-year-old singer’s fourth studio album in her music career. The former Fifth Harmony member announced her forthcoming album on social media along with the featured cover art that shows her in a perky new look on May 6, Monday. Camila Cabello wowed in her new platinum blonde hair, licking a blue lollipop that left blue tints on her tongue. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The post’s caption announced, "THE NEW ALBUM C,XOXO IS OUT JUNE 28TH.” The Grammy winner is particularly excited about this endeavor because it marks a big shift from her typical pop beats. The first single of C, XOXO is a blend of pop and electro. I Luv It is already ranking at No. 81 on the Billboard Hot 100, per People.

Advertisement

Fans seemed to love it when Cabello performed it live during Lana Del Rey’s headline set at the 2024 Coachella.

"I do feel like I'm a weirdo, and that's the music that I love, and that's the music that I feel the most proud of making,” the Havana singer told Apple Music. She added that Guincho and Jasper were both weirdos, which made the music-making process a lot easier. “I think the three of us were able to just keep it in this bubble of like, we don't give a f---, and we're just going to do what we think is fire,” Cabello noted.

C, XOXO is her first album since 2022’s Familia.

The inspiration behind Camila Cabello’s latest single

The Cuban singer revealed that the emotional drama in a relationship inspired her new song, I Luv It. The track delves into the irony of being in love and feeling the unbearable pain of being with each other, per the singer. Camila hinted at feeling out of the world by common things in the human realm, like when she’s had “incredible chemistry with someone” special.

However, she also addressed the “cocktail” of happiness and “emotional drama” after having that chemistry with a person. “the chaos and butterflies and nerves and passion. It’s unsustainable and not peaceful and exhausting, but also, I LUV IT," Cabello added.

The singer also wowed spectators at the 2024 Met Gala, making her red-carpet appearance in a sparking dress designed by Ludovic de Saint Sernin and a purse made of ice. As per reports, the gown flaunted 250,000 Swarovski crystals, weighing over 15 pounds. The spotlight is hers!

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2024: Camila Cabello Wears 15-Pound Swarovski Crystal-Studded Outfit With Clutch Made Of Ice