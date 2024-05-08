Chiyaan Vikram and Shankar’s Aparichithudu set to re-release in theaters; DETAILS inside

A film that will always remain a memorable venture in both Vikram and Shankar’s rich filmography is the 2005 released Anniyan. The film, made on a massive budget of around 30 crores at the time, went on to shatter all box office records, emerging as a smash hit.

Anniyan enjoyed a great reception in Tamil Nadu, but the outpour of love soon came from the Telugu-speaking states after the film was dubbed into Telugu and released as Aparichithudu.

The Telugu version of the action/thriller was welcomed with open arms and soon became an instant classic among fans.

Aparichithudu to re-release in theaters on this date

In great news for fans, Chiyaan Vikram-led Aparichithudu, the film is all set to return to the big screens on May 17. V. Ravichandran will re-release the film under the Aascar Films production banner.

More about Aparichithudu

Aparichithudu is the Telugu dubbed version of Anniyan, written and directed by Shankar. The film stars Chiyaan Vikram, Sadha, Prakash Raj, Vivek, Nedumudi Venu, and several other notable actors.

The film follows the story of Ramanujam, an individual suffering from multiple personality disorder. Unable to witness the daily injustices around him, Ramanujam turns vigilant at night, punishing offenders in the most gruesome of ways.

Aparichithudu is undeniably one of Shankar’s most essential and finest works. The director seamlessly blends commercial entertainment and his style of social commentary to deliver a thought-provoking yet highly engaging narrative.

Shankar’s upcoming projects

Speaking of Shankar’s social commentary, the director is currently working on two social dramas simultaneously, both being massive commercial projects. First is the Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, which is expected to release in July. The film is a sequel to Shankar’s own highly acclaimed Indian led by Kamal Haasan.

The filmmaker is also working on Ram Charan’s Game Changer, which is touted to be a political drama. Earlier, a few images from the sets of Game Changer were leaked, indicating a political rally of sorts. Ram Charan is reportedly playing the role of an officer in the film.

Game Changer also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role opposite Charan. The film has been bankrolled by Dil Raju under the SVC banner and is expected to hit the big screens in September 2024.

