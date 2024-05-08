EXCLUSIVE: Will Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali collaborate for full-fledged movie? Heeramandi actress spills beans

Sonakshi Sinha is currently basking in the success of her last released web show, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the show featured her in the role of Fareedan. Her compelling portrayal and fresh avatar with viral dance on Tilasmi Baahein left fans impressed by the actress’ prowess.

The actress has worked for the first time under the creative director of Bhansali. On the other hand, fans are anticipating a full-fledged collaboration between the two. In a recent conversation with us, Sonakshi Sinha reacted to the chances of her doing a movie with the director. Read on to know what she said.

Sonakshi Sinha on working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on a film

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Heeramandi actress Sonakshi Sinha sat for a candid chit-chat. She spoke about her views on the show and upcoming ventures. In addition to this, she was also asked if collaboration between him and Sanjay Leela Bhansali can now be expected for a movie.

To this, she said, "I would love to. In fact, I keep telling him sir aap mere paas bahut late aaye hain (sir, you came very late to me) because he produced Rowdy Rathore which was my second film and we kept trying to do something in the middle, but somehow it never worked out but right now after having done Heeramandi and playing Fareedan I keep thanking him."

She continues by stating, “I say thank you ke aapne ye role karvaya mujhse (I thank him that he made me do this role) because nothing can match in for me. I feel it’s been one of the best experiences and I told him now don’t wait so much longer to do another film.”

Watch the full interview here:

Sonakshi Sinha recalls an interesting anecdote from her look test of Fareedan

Earlier in the day today, on May 8, Sonakshi had dropped a series of pictures recalling an interesting incident from her look test. Alongside the post, she divulged, “The day i became Fareedan Fareedan ke aane se rishte nahi… kahaniyaa banti hai! Yeh hai Fareedan ke look test ki kahaani… i thought i was going to have long flowy locks that would sway in slowmotion everytime i entered the frame, like every Bhansali heroine.. instead Sanjay sir said isko curly bob cut de do…”

“fareedan is ahead of her time, a modern figure in every way in the world of heeramandi. Unabashed, unapologetic, self obsessed and completely her own person. This was the day i became her,” she further added.

Take a look:

Heeramandi is currently streaming on Netflix.

