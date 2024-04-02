John Cena Emotionally Remembers Late WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt Ahead of WrestleMania 40

John Cena is one of the greatest professional wrestling stars on the planet. Cena's professional wrestling career is near an end, and he is not even performing on a full schedule. The Leader of Cenation's love for WWE and the professional wrestling industry is unmatched.

The former sixteen-time champion recently appeared in Bray Wyatt's tribute documentary and talked about his cinematic match at WrestleMania 36, his relationship with The Eater of the World, and much more.

John Cena shared an emotional Twitter post featuring a part of Bray Wyatt's documentary, in which he talked about Wyatt.

John Cena expressed, "Windham Rotunda was many things to this world. A son, father, brother, an artist. And what will forever remain with us is his passion. His art, in every creative sense, will be an eternal reminder to us of how truly incredible he was."

John Cena’s WrestleMania 40 Status?

John Cena is an absolute fan favorite, and fans enjoy it whenever the music of John Cena hits. This year's WrestleMania 40 is rumored to be the biggest WrestleMania of all time, with some prominent names on the card, including one of the greatest rivals of Mr. Never Give Up, The Rock.

Some reports suggest that John Cena's name is at the top of the list to make a surprise return at WrestleMania XL, as that will add another significant moment to the Showcase of Immortals. WWE and John Cena have dropped some significant easter eggs about his possible return at WrestleMania 40.

According to rumors, John Cena will help Cody Rhodes fight against The Rock, Roman Reigns, and The Bloodline. Cena has some unfinished business with The Bloodline, especially Solo Sikoa.

John Cena last fought Solo Sikoa at the Crown Jewel 2023 pay-per-view. The Enforcer of Bloodline destroyed John Cena and gave him a devastating loss, and his history with The Final Boss needs no explanation.

