John Cena Thanks Shah Rukh Khan After Bollywood Megastar Reacts to Viral Video of Him Singing Bholi Si Surat

A few days ago, a video of a former WWE champion and Hollywood actor singing the famous song "Bholi si Surat" by Indian Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan went viral. The video was shared by the former WWE superstars Bollywood Boyz, featuring John Cena singing alongside Bollywood Sunil Singh.

The video went viral and Shah Rukh Khan responded to it on his official Twitter X account. “ Thank u both Love it and love u, John Cena, I’m gonna send u my latest songs and I want a duet from the two of u again!!! Ha ha.”

Now in recent development, John Cena reacted on reaction of Shah Rukh Khan expressing his love for King Khan, “You have given so many in the world so much happiness, thank you for all you do.”

Fans are now reacting to John Cena’s respectful gesture.

A fan expressed his views on the future collab of WWE legend and Bollywood legend, “Manifesting a WWE duel followed by both of them in a Bollywood movie.”

Another fan expressed, “Thank you for your kind words! It means a lot to hear that. Helping to bring happiness to others is truly rewarding”



Another fan expressed his views on John Cena’s Bollywood debut, “Time for you to make a debut in Bollywood movies.”

Another fan gave John Cena a challenge, “Do the signature step of SRK and share the video.”

Last year John Cena came to India and performed a wrestling match at WWE Superstar Spectacle.

When will John Cena make his WWE return?

John Cena, a renowned figure in the world of professional wrestling, has left an indelible mark on the industry. With an illustrious career in WWE, Cena now finds himself approaching the twilight of his time in the ring. His most recent WWE appearance took place at the Crown Jewel 2023 pay-per-view event.

At Crown Jewel 2023, John Cena faced Solo Sikoa and lost the match in a dominating fashion and since then he has been out of WWE.

A new report has indicated that WWE is considering having John Cena participate in WrestleMania 40. WWE is hoping Cena will have a significant role at the event. Currently, there is no information available on whether Cena will make an appearance or have a match at WrestleMania 40.

Some fans are predicting John Cena could help Cody Rhodes against The Rock and Bloodline at WrestleMania 40. What’s your prediction on John Cena’s WrestleMania 40 plans? Comment down below.

