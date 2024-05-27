John Cena Trades Up To Honda FL5 Type R; Says, 'The Car is Looking For A New Home'

Beyond acting and wrestling, John Cena has another passion. It is his fascination for machines. The wrestler-turned-actor is on cloud 9, as Cena has laid his hands on Honda 24 Type R, when he actually went in to get his Honda Civic Type R serviced.

What did Cena say about his new car?

Cena announced this news on his Instagram account, captioning, “What a day! Brought my ‘21 Civic Type R in for service and saw the brand new @Honda ‘24 Type R and fell in love! Thanks to the folks @WC_Honda for all the help and some more horsepower! For those asking.. yes my ‘21 Boost Blue Civic is there now and looking for a new home ??” Cena said in a Twitter post.

Cena does own other cars also, but choosing a Civic Type R for a daily instead of the flashy SUV like most of the celebs is a car enthusiast move. Moreover, Cena isn’t an average machine lover, his garage includes a bunch of heavy cars including a resto-modded 1969 MGB, an incredibly rare 1969 Chevrolet COPO Camaro, and then at last Rolls Royce Phantom VII.

And then speaking about his new Honda Civic Type R, it has a bit more power than his old one, as the FL5 produces 315hp and 420Nm of torque, a slight increase from his previous model.

What is the update for his WWE return?

While it’s known that Cena is a part-timer who makes some sporadic appearances in WWE, he has said recently that he might return to WWE, for at least the last Championship run. Cena recently had a phenomenal return at WWE WrestleMania 40, when he came back for the rescue of Cody Rhodes.

Cena has spent nearly two decades of his life in WWE, having started since 2002. He is a 16-time WWE Champion and was the face of the company, and probably former WWE Boss Vince McMahon’s trusted soldier. After 2015, when WWE had placed their bets on Roman Reigns, Cena gradually started to turn to his Hollywood career. After Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, John Cena is another huge WWE star to have gained success in Hollywood.