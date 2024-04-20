'Join Tony Khan': Fans React To Jinder Mahal Quitting WWE

In a surprising turn of events, WWE’s prominent Indian face, Jinder Mahal has quit WWE. The wrestler himself announced his decision to part ways with the company, saying, “I Quit. Maharaja Out.”

This comes as a surprise because Mahal had been enjoying a decent ride with WWE. In January he made a return to the square ring and was confronted by The Rock. And it’s not just Jinder Mahal, his counterpart Veer Mahan has also been released by the WWE.

Mahal was expected to cross paths with Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship. But now, his surprising exit from the company raises questions about what really occurred behind the scenes that led to his exit.

Fans React To Jinder Mahal Quitting WWE

Fans on X have reacted to Jinder Mahal announcing his departure from the WWE, and some have even asked him to join Tony Khan's AEW. One user wrote, "Did WWE hinder the Jinder?" Another wrote, "Join Tony Khan." A third fan teased Jinder Mahal's debut at AEW and a match with FTW Champion, Hook. He wrote, "Congrats…. Now we can get the dream match."

Jinder Mahal’s WWE Run

Jinder Mahal has been a one-time WWE Champion and a very prominent athlete inside the ring. Having started his career in the Independent circuit, Jinder Mahal made his WWE debut in 2010. He was released from the promotion in 2014, and rehired once again in 2016.

His second run involved a major push for him, where Mahal even became the first wrestler of Indian descent to win the WWE Championship. His reign lasted for nearly six months, after which he became a one-time WWE United States Champion and two-time WWE 24/7 Champion.

A big impediment that typically arose in his WWE run was that he was always used as a heel, and thus the crowd always booed him. Even when he returned in January on Monday Night RAW, the fans heavily booed him. So, there was nothing major left for him in WWE as he was never a fan favorite.

And now, all eyes are on whether Jinder Mahal will make a transition to Tony Khan’s AEW. His X account’s bio reads, “Free Agent - 90 Days.”

Let’s wait and watch what the next step of Mahal would be.

