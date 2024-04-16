Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano Announced as Co-Main Event of Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Netflix Boxing Event: Details Inside

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul is gearing up to return to the boxing ring for the second time this year after knocking out Ryan Bourland in round first of their boxing match. This time, Jake Paul is set to face former undisputed heavyweight boxing champion Iron Mike Tyson. The event will take place on July 20, 2024, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The boxing event will be streamed worldwide on Netflix, and it will be free for Netflix subscribers. Jake Paul announced the co-main event.

Jake Paul posted a video on social media in which he said this week was big for his family as Logan Paul announced he was going to become a father soon. Jake revealed he is also going to announce major news in the co-main event of his boxing event.

Jake Paul announced the rematch between two of the greatest women boxers of all time: Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2.

The official Twitter account Netflix also posted an informed fans, "KATIE TAYLOR VS. AMANDA SERRANO 2 Two years since their history-making fight resulted in a controversial split-decision, Taylor and Serrano will face off again for the undisputed Super Lightweight Championship as the co-main event to Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson. Saturday, July 20 LIVE on Netflix." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Amanda Serrano Reacts On Her Match On Rematch

Amanda Serrano herself reacted to the announcement of her rematch with one of her greatest rivals, Katie Taylor. She even revealed how many rounds the co-main event fight between Katie and Amanda will be. She tweeted and informed, "finally!!! I promised my fans this rematch and I wanted it to be 12-minute rounds. "

"But Katie wanted 10x2 - she's the champ, so that is what we will do.I believe I won our first fight, but I didn't get the decision. This time I'm not leaving it to the judges. No more sweet Serrano. War mentality activated. "

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 1 is cemented in the history of women's boxing and will always be remembered as one of the most prominent women's matches of all time.

ALSO READ: Jorge Masvidal And Nate Diaz Throw Shade At Jake Paul Ahead of Anticipated Fight