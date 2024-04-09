Kevin King LEFT NFL for Two Years and Here Are REASONS Behind His Absence From Atlanta Falcons

Kevin King is back to continue his NFL career but with the Atlanta Falcons. The star cornerback is making a comeback in the league after being absent from the field for 2 long years. Now that he is back in the game, fans are wondering why he was out for two years in the first place.

Reason Why Kevin King Didn't Play In NFL For Last 2 Years

Kevin King has remained out of the league since 2021. In the first 5 years of his career in the NFL, Kevin missed over 29 games in total. In 202e, Kevin decided that it was time to take things seriously and get his body and mind aligned in a better place. Thus, the cornerback opted out for the 2022 season.

Kevin King made his concerns cleared with the Green Bay Packers and sat the whole season out for his health alignment. The team hoped that Kevin would return in the 2023 season considering a year is quite a long break. But while he was working on his comeback, he was injured.

Kevin King suffered an Achilles tear, which caused him to miss the 2023 season. Adding to his miseries, Kevin revealed that during the same time frame, his brother passed away. Thus, it took him a whole year to be fit and healthy to return back into the game.

The star cornerback is all set to make his comeback finally and it's going to be with the Atlanta Falcons. On April 8, 2023, the Atlanta Falcons announced acquiring Kevin King with a 1-year contract. Before the Falcons, King was with the Packers where he spent five long seasons.

During his time there, Kevin King appeared in a total of 51 out of 81 regular-season games. The cornerback made a total of 197 tackles with three quarterback hits, five tackles for loss, and one sack. Kevin King peaked his career in 2019 and going forward in the 2024 season he'd be hoping for a great comeback.