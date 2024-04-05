Khamzat Chimaev Demands Dana White Add THIS Stipulation to His Match With Robert Whittaker at UFC Fight Night

Khamzat Chimaev has thrown down a historic challenge. He wants a 10-round fight. His target? Robert Whittaker. The venue? Saudi Arabia, June 22. This bout is not just any fight; it's a headliner for UFC's debut in the Kingdom. Chimaev, undefeated at 13-0, is stepping up.

Whittaker, a seasoned warrior, holds a record of 23-5. Together, they promise an epic showdown. But a 10-rounder? Is it even possible? How will this test both fighters? And what does this mean for the future of UFC?

A 5-Round Classic or 10-Round War?

Amidst growing anticipation for their showdown, Championship Rounds captured the MMA community's attention with a revealing post. "In a now deleted tweet, Khamzat Chimaev asked the UFC to make his fight with Robert Whittaker the first ever 10-round fight (flushed face emoji)," they tweeted.

The post highlighted Chimaev's bold proposition: "10 rounds let's go first time ever let's do it @ufc @danawhite."

This daring call-out showcases Chimaev's confidence and desire to push beyond conventional boundaries. As momentum builds, this unprecedented request spotlights the upcoming bout, underscoring its significance in UFC history. While Khamzat is brimming with confidence, Whittaker isn't on the back foot either.

Whittaker’s Strategy: Shaking Chimaev’s Confidence

Robert Whittaker is confident as he prepares to face Khamzat Chimaev, whom he views as the ultimate test of his career. With Chimaev's unbeaten streak on the line, Whittaker is eager to prove himself once more.

"He knows what he does well. He goes in there with undoubted confidence in what he can do. That makes a very dangerous recipe. But it also, if he gets shaken, you don't know what way the cards are going to fall," Whittaker remarked in a discussion with Demetrious Johnson.

The former middleweight champion is keen on being the first to truly test Chimaev's mettle, hinting at a strategic approach aimed at disrupting Chimaev's unshakeable confidence. As we count down the days to June 22, one question looms large: Will Chimaev's proposal change the future of UFC bouts, or will it remain a fascinating what-if? What are your thoughts on this unprecedented request and its potential impact on the sport?

