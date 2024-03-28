'Whittaker Gets Dog-Walked': Fans Predict Khamzat Chimaev vs. Robert Whittaker Following Dana White's Saudi Arabia Event Announcement

UFC’s popularity is now a global phenomenon. With its largest demographics in the UK and USA, the organization has also witnessed immense popularity in countries like Brazil, Japan and Australia.

Judging by CEO Dana White’s recent video, it’s quite clear that UFC is expanding its events to the Middle East. The UFC president recently announced the first-ever fight event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on social media.

Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev vs Robert Whittaker at first-ever event in Saudi Arabia

Recently, the president of UFC, Dana White, came up with a special announcement for Middle-Eastern fans. He revealed that the company’s first-ever event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to be held on June 22nd.

The main event contenders are undefeated fighter Khamzat Chimaev going against former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. The undercard consists of the eagerly-awaited fight between Sergei Pavlovich and Alexander Volkov.

After the announcement, fans burst into joy and celebration. Although there was a section of fans who disapproved the bout, the majority were seen to be excited.

One fan by the name ‘Jimmy Burwell’ wrote, “Chimaev vs Whittaker could be a good fight but I just see Chimaev taking him to the ground and getting the submission.” This fan predicts the Russian contender to emerge victorious in a classic submission fashion.

“Whittaker is going to get dog walked,'' claimed another fan by the username 'Doug Dollars.’ Fans who took to X (formerly Twitter) to offer their predictions for the fight prophesize Chimaev to get the victory.

However, fans of Robert Whittaker didn’t give up on their support for the Australian contender. ‘Andy Scott’ on X wrote, “I’ve never needed a Whittaker win more in my life.”

With several tweets that read, ‘Let’s Go Rob!,’ fans of the former middleweight champion showed their support for Whittaker ahead of his fight against the undefeated Chimaev.

Robert Whittaker predicts his fight against Khamzat Chimaev in Saudi Arabia

Following Dana White’s announcement of Khamzat Chimaev vs Robert Whittaker in Saudi Arabia, fans were enthralled. Supporters of both contenders have started to predict the fight.

On a recent podcast hosted by Robert Whittaker, the Australian fighter revealed his reaction to the aforementioned announcement and shared his thoughts regarding the match-up. The Reaper also claimed his state of mind to be perfect for another tough fight.

“This is my path to the title,‘ said Whittaker. Throughout the segment, the Australian contender claimed this fight to be a step to reach a potential fight for the championship title.

“I’m not a quitter. So I look forward to making history in Saudi Arabia,” said the former champion. The Reaper predicts himself to emerge victorious despite acknowledging the attributes Chimaev possesses.

With a record of 26 wins and 07 losses, Whittaker’s previous victory against Paulo Costa redeemed his loss against Dricus Du Plessis and placed him on the path of a title championship match.

Meanwhile, Khamzat Chimaev, the Russian contender has emerged victorious against every fighter who challenged him. Borz is set to face a new challenge in his next fight against The Reaper and fans are excited to witness his next potential victory.

