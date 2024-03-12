Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Shows PDA As Spotted KISSING During Oscars After-Party; PICS Inside

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr., who have been reportedly dating, raised the heat on Sunday. The two, who have kept their romance as private as possible, were spotted sharing some cute PDA moments as they exited the Oscars after-party. According to a source, the two were also spotted kissing as they exited the after-party.

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Share Cute PDA Moments

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. didn't attend the Oscars together for a certain reason involving her ex-husband Kanye West. But while they weren't captured together during the award show, they could not just stay away from one another as they went ahead attending the Oscars after-party on Sunday night.

Pictures of them are going viral on the internet. In one of the pictures, Kim Kardashian was seen holding Odell Beckham Jr.'s face in her hands. The picture of Kim cupping Odell's face is one of the pictures that speculated the rumor that they were spotted kissing. The rumor eventually turned out to be a fact.

According to multiple sources, a few of whom reported to The Sun, Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. were spotted kissing as they exited the after-party. "They both arrived at Birds Street Club in West Hollywood separately but got a table with Khloe and were openly kissing and getting cozy," the source said.

The two have been romantically linked since 2023, and their romance has been under the blankets since the start. There are very few occasions when the two are spotted together, the most recent one being the outing at the Oscars after-party. The two looked really cute together, and many fans believe the same.

Old Enemies Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift Could Share the Same Room Soon

Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift are long-time celebrity rivals. The bitterness started with Taylor's beef with Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West. While Kanye West might have sorted things out with Taylor, Kim Kardashian and the Blank Space singer continued their beef.

Taylor Swift is dating Kansas City Chiefs' star player Travis Kelce. Kim Kardashian is dating Odell Beckham Jr. Now, there's a strong rumor that Odell Beckham Jr. could leave the Baltimore Ravens this year to join Travis Kelce's team Kansas City Chiefs. If that happens, Kim and Taylor might have to sort things out.

