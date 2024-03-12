In Photos: Kim Kardashian Shares Giggles With Rumored BF Odell Beckham Jr. As They Leave Oscars After-Party Together

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. attend the Oscars 2024 in their attractive outfits. The couple, who have reportedly been dating for a while now, didn't pose on the red carpet together to avoid controversy. But they did end up leaving the Oscars after-party together, and here are pictures of them together:

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. leave the Oscars after-party together

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. might have attended the Oscars separately, but they couldn't control but leave the after-party together. The two had a bash night at the after-party, and when Kim Kardashian left the Chateau Marmont, the NFL star followed her back. The two were seen sharing some smiles and blushes.

In the pictures, we could see them sharing smiles as they walked out of the party. With a glass in hand, Odell Beckham Jr. was seen following her around. Earlier, there were speculations that the reason why they didn't attend the Oscars together was due to Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. have been romantically linked since mid-September last year. But their relationship has taken a serious stage sooner than expected; they are taking things slow. Kim came out of a long marriage, and Odell Beckham Jr. had a child himself.

So, both of them are currently focusing on raising their children while managing their careers. Thus, the last thing they would want is to get into commitments pretty soon in their relationship. Nevertheless, if everything goes smoothly, they might end up getting married. What do you think?