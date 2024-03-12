Kirk Cousins New Contract: Atlanta Falcons Acquires Injured Quarterback to Active Roster for $180 Million

Kirk Cousins, who has been out on free agency, is acquired by the Atlanta Falcons. This was a major move by the NFL franchise, but it cost them quite a lot. Falcones' major goal in acquiring him was to resolve their quarterback issue, which cost them $180 million. Here's Kirk Cousins news contact details:

Specifications of Kirk Cousins new contact

According to Mike McCartney, the Atlanta Falcons have acquired and placed Kirk Cousins on the active roster. The move was expensive and cost the team owner a fortune. Kirk Cousins' new contract is for years and worth a whopping $180 Million.

Kirk Cousins' new contract comes with $100 Million guaranteed money, along with a signing bonus of $50 Million. In addition, he'll be getting $45 Million a year in 2024 and 2025. In 2026, Kirk will receive about $55 Million. But money is not the question of importance here.

The biggest question here is whether Kirk Cousins will be able to recover from his injury. On October 9, 2023, it was reported that the former Minnesota Vikings quarterback tore his Achilles. The injury happened in Week 8 against the Packers, resulting in Kirk Cousins missing the whole 2023 season.

So, things are looking great for the Atlanta Falcons' new starting quarterback. Since it's time for the regular season to begin, there's a good chance that he might get back to the field sooner. According to sources, he's following the same treatment path as Aaron Rodgers, so his recovery is pretty impressive.

Do you think their quarterback issues will be fixed with Kirk Cousins in the Atlanta Falcons? The team has faced some pretty serious problems when it comes to their defense and a good portion of the offense. So maybe Kirk Cousins' entry into the team could be a greater change. What's your take on this?