What Do Tom Brady’s Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen Feel About Her Divorce? Supermodel Shares HOT TAKE Amid Ongoing Cheating Controversy

Tom Brady and his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, have been in controversy for a while now. Amidst the tension between the two, Gisele Bündchen has revealed her latest take on her divorce from Tom Brady. It's been one year and a couple of months since their divorce, and this is her recent take on what she feels about it.

Gisele Bündchen's exclusive statement on divorce with Tom Brady

ABC has recently released an episode of the Hulu-based show called IMPACT x Nightline: Gisele Bündchen. The show is based on Robin Roberts' interview with Gisele Bündchen, where the two talked about a lot of things. In the recently released episode, Gisele Bündchen spoke about her marriage.

The show host, Robin Robert, asks Gisele about her take on divorce with Brady. "Okay, it's definitely a time of, you know, a transition that had to take place. And it's not something that you, I don't think you wish for that, you know. But I think sometimes in life things happen," she said in reply.

Going forward, Gisele Bündchen revealed that she feels blessed and there's no way she would change anything in her life. Even the decisions that she made in the past, she hints at not changing them as well. Gisele also said that he had all sorts of experiences coming up, but all of them just helped her learn many things.

"And now I get to create a new season is, a new chapter in my life. And I get to learn new things. And I get to walk my path in a different way, you know. And I'm grateful for all of it. I'm grateful for every lesson," Gisele explained, concluding his statement. Gisele has come a long way coming out of her divorce.

How long were Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen married?

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's relationship timeline is pretty interesting. The celebrity couple officially started dating in January 2007. After two years of dating, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen decided to get engaged in January 2009.

Just a month into their engagement, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their engagement and got married. The two got married on February 26, 2009, at St. Monica Catholic Church in California. After 13 years of togetherness, on October 28, 2022, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce and officially went their separate ways.

