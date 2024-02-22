Who is Kylian Mbappe’s Girlfriend? All About Stephanie Rose Bertram and Mbappe’s Dating History

Kylian Mbappe is one of the best footballers in the world right now. The Frenchman was born on December 20, 1998, and has played in France since making his debut in the league with Monaco.

He plays as a striker or winger for his team and can terrorize any team’s defense in the entire world. He is a member of the French national team and plays for Paris Saint-Germain, a League 1 team.

Mbappe was so talented that he made his debut in 2015 with Monaco. He has now won the World Cup.

Real Madrid was very close to signing Mbappe on a free transfer, making him one of the most talked-about players during the summer transfer window of 2022.

But PSG offered him a bumper contract, which persuaded him to sign a two-year extension.

Who is Mbappe’s Girlfriend?

Mbappe is loving life on and off the pitch. The 25-year-old PSG sensation made headlines and drew attention when he fell in love with Belgian model Stephanie Rose Bertram.

What does Stephanie Rose Bertram do for a living?

Stephanie Rose Bertram is a model. She was born in Kortrijk, Belgium, in 1994. Her mother was of Portuguese, Angolan, and Senegalese descent, and her father was Scottish.

Rose Bertram signed with a modeling agency at the age of 13.

After that, at the age of 16, she signed with the well-known Belgian modeling agency, Dominique Agency, to advance her career.

Rose Bertram, who was eighteen at the time, moved to the United States to join Marilyn.

She also created history in 2015 when she was featured in an advertisement for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, being the first Belgian model to do so.

How did Mbappe and Stephanie Rose Bertram meet?

Mbappe and Bertram both follow each other on Instagram. This fuels the speculation that they are dating. However, neither of the two have disclosed their relationship status in the public eye up until this point.

Rumors suggest that the couple might have met during one of Mbappe's ventures into the fashion industry.

Mbappe and Stephanie’s Romance

Stephanie was spotted in Qatar during the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals were held in Qatar.

This raised rumors that Kylian Mbappe and Stephanie Rose Bertram might be romantically involved.

Her attendance was cited by numerous media outlets as proof of her support for Mbappe. However, it was claimed later that she was there for her work and nothing else.

Kylian Mbappe’s Dating History

There have been rumors of other several women dating Kylian Mbappe before Stephanie Rose Bertram.

The list includes Miss France and Playboy models. Let's examine his dating history.

Alicia Aylies:

Alicia Aylies is a French singer and model. She was crowned Miss France 2017. During the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, rumors started circulating about Aylies and Mbappe's relationship.

This was because Aylies was present at every France game during the campaign, and she was wearing Mbappe's shirt. Although Aylies did not confirm or deny the rumors, she left a lasting impression on fans.

Emma Smet:

Emma Smet is a French actress, and she is 25 years old. Rumors of a romantic relationship between Emma Smet and Kylian Mbappe started circulating in French media in 2021.

The two were seen together watching PSG games at Le Parc des Princes, which gave rise to this rumor.

It's reported that the two got together at Neymar's birthday celebration in 2019 and started dating.

Once more, neither of them disclosed their relationship or offered an official statement about their status.

However, several media sources have stated that they did date for a while.

Stella Maxwell:

Stella Maxwell is an ex-Victoria’s Secret model, and she is 33 years old. There were rumors of Maxwell and Mbappe being romantically involved.

The rumors started in 2022 after a charity event held by amfAR, the Foundation for Research on AIDS.

Several pictures shared by Mbappe on social media showed him and Maxwell posing together with the alleged girlfriend planting a kiss on his cheek.

These images were enough for the fans to talk about them as well as the media houses across the world.

Georgia May Heath:

In 2021, there were rumors of a romance between Australian TikTok star Georgia May Heath and Kylian Mbappe.

The 2018 World Cup winner was spotted having a great time on vacation in Mykonos with the TikTok star following the 2021 UEFA Euro.

Rumors started to circulate among fans after pictures of the two were taken at a restaurant. But their relationship status was never confirmed by them or their friends or families in public.

Ines Rau

Kylian Mbappe’s dating history is long even at the age of 25. However, Ines Rau is the most significant name on the list.

Rau made history as the first transgender person to be featured on a Playboy magazine cover.

The 75th Cannes Film Festival in France marked the couple's first public appearance together.

The pair was later spotted together on a yacht trip before Qatar hosted the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

They appeared to be inseparable. Nevertheless, several sources claimed that the couple broke up soon after.

Mbappe unfollowed Ines Rau on Instagram after that.

