Johnny Manziel Shares Heartwarming LeBron James Story, Reveals He Regrets Disrespecting Lakers Star in Cleveland

Johnny Manziel was selected by the Browns as the 22nd overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. After the initial success, his struggles started and his career had more controversies than good performances.

The former Browns player revealed how he regrets the decisions he made while working with Lebron James in Cleveland.

He expressed remorse on Wednesday regarding his interactions with marketing manager Maverick Carter, a legendary member of the Cavaliers.

The former quarterback joined Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe on "Club Shay Shay" to talk about a variety of topics, including his brief stay in Cleveland that did not turn out as he or the Browns had hoped.

Manziel appeared in just eight NFL games and completed just 57% of his passes. He claimed that they are still upset with him.

What did Manziel say?

"Now that I think about it, the reason they're probably still mad at me is because they never lose. They never take a bet on anything that isn't certain, according to Manziel.

"And my actions, my demeanor, and my behavior during my time in Cleveland was disrespectful to them.”

“To this day, I still feel like, talking about this now, I haven't quite gotten over how I failed them.”

Manziels' mental health issues

Manziel had previously told Sharpe in a Netflix documentary about his life that he had struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues while in Cleveland and had considered suicide after being fired by the Browns in 2016.

In the documentary, he said that his depression had caused him to avoid LeBron James, even when James tried to meet with him when they both had free time.

Manziel said James would text him every week to watch some games and play poker with other friends, but because his mental health was in decline, he could barely get out of bed.

He said, “For the first time, I was so depressed that even my best friend and my biggest inspiration couldn't make me get out of bed and go to the games with them. When I went to those games, I just went, ‘I was in’ and ‘I was out’. I didn't connect with him the way I should have, and he was trying to take me in, you know?”

“And I was kind of pushing him away because of my mental health and because I was just really, really depressed and I was at a point in my life where I didn't know what else to do. Is that an excuse?

No, absolutely not. Because, in the end, the respect that should come from them, from giving me everything, should take precedence over everything else.

Manziel also expressed regret for not caring enough about doing the right thing for himself, James, and Carter, and said it "eats him alive."

He also expressed regret for "fucking up" the back end of the career of future Hall of Famer Joe Thomas in Cleveland.

