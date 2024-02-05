LA Lakers Injury Report: Will LeBron James Play Against Charlotte Hornets Tonight?

On February 5, 2024, LeBron James might not hit the court for the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center.

Dave McMenamin, ESPN's Lakers and NBA reporter, reports James’ questionable status.

The 39-year-old power forward is dealing with left ankle peroneal tendinopathy. He's officially listed as questionable.

In Ankle peroneal tendinopathy, peroneal tendons on the outer side of your ankle get hampered. Tendons are like these tough bands that help keep the foot and ankle stable.

Other key players facing uncertainties for the Monday night game include Anthony Davis. His status is questionable due to bilateral Achilles tendinopathy and left hip spasms.

On the other hand, Jarred Vanderbilt is ruled out with right foot soreness.

Cam Reddish is sidelined due to a right ankle sprain, and Gabe Vincent is out recovering from left knee surgery.

Even though LeBron James had a questionable status at first, he hit the court on February 3.

And, the Lakers snagged a 113-105 victory, putting an end to the Knicks' nine-game winning streak. This marked James' 32nd game at Madison Square Garden.

LeBron's James’ Recent Performances

1. Date: January 25

Opponents: Chicago Bulls

- Minutes: 36

- Points: 25

- Rebounds: 4

- Assists: 12

- Steals: 2

- Blocks: 0

- Turnovers: 5

- Shooting: 52.6% FG, 75.0% 3P, 100.0% FT

- Plus/Minus: +14

2. Date: January 27

Opponents: Golden State Warriors

- Minutes: 48

- Points: 36

- Rebounds: 20

- Assists: 12

- Steals: 0

- Blocks: 0

- Turnovers: 3

- Shooting: 56.0% FG, 50.0% 3P, 100.0% FT

- Plus/Minus: -6

3. Date: January 29

Opponents: Houston Rockets

- Minutes: 37

- Points: 23

- Rebounds: 6

- Assists: 10

- Steals: 1

- Blocks: 1

- Turnovers: 1

- Shooting: 60.0% FG, 40.0% 3P, 37.5% FT

- Plus/Minus: -11

4. Date: January 30

Opponents: Atlanta Hawks

- Minutes: 36

- Points: 20

- Rebounds: 9

- Assists: 8

- Steals: 1

- Blocks: 1

- Turnovers: 3

- Shooting: 41.2% FG, 33.3% 3P, 44.4% FT

- Plus/Minus: -6

5. Date: February 3

Opponents: New York Knicks

- Minutes: 40

- Points: 24

- Rebounds: 5

- Assists: 5

- Steals: 2

- Blocks: 1

- Turnovers: 1

- Shooting: 52.6% FG, 40.0% 3P, 100.0% FT

- Plus/Minus: +11

Therefore, in the last five games, LeBron James averaged 25.6 points, 9.4 assists, and 8.8 rebounds.

