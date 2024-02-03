Lakers Injury Report: Will LeBron James and Anthony Davis Play vs Knicks at MSG tonight?

In the last NBA game, the Lakers pulled off this crazy 114-105 win against the Celtics, and get this – no LeBron James or Anthony Davis on the court.

Looking forward to Saturday's game against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, things are a bit up in the air.

LeBron and AD are both listed as questionable now once again! LeBron's got this left ankle tendinopathy thing going on, and Anthony Davis is dealing with an Achilles tendon issue and left hip spasms. It's like a double whammy of health issues hitting the squad.

And it's not just them – Cam Reddish, who just joined from the Knicks, is out too due to an ankle sprain. And that's not all – Jarred Vanderbilt's got a sore right foot, and Gabe Vincent is still recovering from knee surgery. The injury bug's taking a toll.

Los Angeles Lakers Standings in Western Conference

Now, checking out the standings, it's a bit of a mixed bag. The Thunder and Timberwolves are tied at the top in the Western Conference, rocking a 34-15 record with a .694 winning percentage. Thunder's got a slight edge in conference and home records.

The Clippers are nipping at their heels in third place, just one game behind the leaders with a 32-15 record and a .681 winning percentage. And the Nuggets are right there too, with a 34-16 record and a .680 winning percentage, just half a game back.

The Sacramento Kings are holding down the fifth position with a record of 28 wins and 19 losses. They're trailing the leaders by 5 games. Meanwhile, the sixth spot is a tie between the Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans, both with a 28-21 record and a .571 winning percentage.

Sliding down the list, the Dallas Mavericks are in the eighth position, sporting a record of 26 wins and 22 losses. They're 7.5 games behind the leaders. And rounding out the top nine are the Los Angeles Lakers, sitting at a 25-25 record with a .500 winning percentage and a 9.5-game gap from the top.

New York Knicks Standings in Eastern Conference

Shifting gears to the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics are sitting pretty at the summit with 37 wins and 12 losses, boasting a solid .755 win percentage. Right on their heels are the Milwaukee Bucks in second place with a 32-16 record, trailing by 4.5 games.

Now, focusing on the New York Knicks, they've secured the third position with 32 wins and 17 losses. They're 5 games behind the leading Celtics, and what's impressive is that the Knicks are currently riding a hot streak, winning 9 games in a row.