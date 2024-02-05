LeBron James Had THIS Reaction When Asked About Cryptic Tweet and Player Option Amid Ongoing Trade Rumors

LeBron James refused to elaborate on the cryptic hourglass emoji he tweeted post the Lakers’ 138-122 loss to the Atlanta Hawks when Jovan Buha from The Athletic raised the question before Saturday's game against the New York Knicks.

“No,” James said when asked if he’d like to clarify his tweet.

When asked about his plans concerning the player option for the 2024-25 season with the Lakers worth $51.4 million, James remained non-committal during the press meet at Nike’s New York headquarters.

“No,” James said while addressing the media at the Lakers’ shootaround at Nike’s New York headquarters.

The Lakers were gearing up for their fifth game in a row on the road due to the Grammy season against the Knicks. James, listed as questionable, expressed his intention to participate in the game, albeit not in his peak form.

He shared, “I am not at my best physically, but I aim to contribute to tonight's game and aid my team in clinching a victory."

The Lakers bagged their best win of this season against the Boston Celtics sans James and Anthony Davis. James was present off-court, motivating his team members.

After witnessing his team's phenomenal performance, he voiced his pride and admiration saying, “Our team exhibited remarkable performance in Boston. The game was a wonderful spectacle”.

The victory against the Celtics came at a cost when Jarred Vanderbilt suffered a foot injury. Team sources reveal Vanderbilt is expected to be absent from the team for a few weeks.

The Lakers are awaiting further evaluations to decide on the exact recovery time for Vanderbilt's return.

Reflecting on the team's situation, James said, “Vando’s injury is a significant setback. The team's performance is dependent on our health status and the chemistry we share on the field.

In his absence, all of us have to do our part. If we can maintain consistency, string a few victories, we will stand a good chance.”

LeBron James Pledges Loyalty Amid Trade Rumors: Lakers Set Sights on Playoff Redemption

During last season's All-Star Weekend, James proclaimed that the Lakers' subsequent 23 games would represent the peak of his regular-season career. His goal at the time was to propel the team into playoffs.

It resulted in the Lakers wrapping up the season by proclaiming a 16-7 victory, seizing the No. 7 seed, and making their way to the Western Conference finals.

However, the Denver Nuggets, who turned out to be the ultimate champions, outplayed them.

So, the question arises if James is ambitious about a comparable rebound this season.

There were reports concerning LeBron James' trade, however, his agent Rich Paul dispelled all rumors. He confirmed that James is not on the trading list before the deadline day - February 8.

Despite the social media buzz about LeBron's position, his agent ensured that a trade demand had not been made. James has a contract worth $47.6 million for this season, and any team wishing to trade for him must provide a similar amount.

As of now, the Lakers' key concern is to strengthen their team to increase their chances in the postseason, and trading off James is not included in these schemes.

