The Los Angeles Lakers' superstar, LeBron James, may not play in the upcoming game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday due to a condition in his left ankle called peroneal tendinopathy.

In his last game on March 18, 2024, against the Atlanta Hawks, James scored 29 points, 25 assists, 7 rebounds, and 10 steals. However, he didn't block any shots and didn't attempt any three-pointers. Despite his contributions, his shooting was off. He made only 2 out of 10 field goal attempts, for a shooting percentage of 20%. From the free throw line, James converted 2 out of 5 attempts for a 40% success rate.

Lakers' Injury Report Beyond LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers have listed Anthony Davis as probable for the game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Cam Reddish will make a comeback after recovering from a right ankle sprain. Also, several other Los Angeles Lakers players remain out of the lineup due to injuries and there is no clear timeline for their return.

Players like Gabe Vincent, Christian Wood, Colin Castleton, and Jarred Vanderbilt are all sidelined currently. Recently, Christian Wood had to undergo knee surgery. Plus, rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino has also undergone back surgery. Thus, he will be out of the Lakers lineup as well.

Los Angeles Lakers Western Conference Standings

In the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers are currently in 9th place. They've won 37 games and lost 32 games. The Lakers are standing on the edge of entering the playoffs. Nevertheless, the team could also miss out if they fail to perform well in their remaining NBA games.

In the ongoing NBA 2023-2024 season, LeBron James has performed exceedingly well considering his age. On the other hand, Anthony Davis has shown good performance as well whenever he was listed as healthy. However, inconsistency at times has affected the team's performance. Thus, bagging wins and capitalizing on further opportunities will be crucial if the Lakers want to secure a playoff spot.