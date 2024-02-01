LA Lakers Urged To Trade LeBron James to Miami Heat for These Two Players After He Posts Cryptic Hourglass Tweet

The Los Angeles Lakers are in trouble and it’s visible to everyone. One of the most successful franchises in the history of basketball suffered two back-to-back 16-point losses to the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks.

These results mean that now LeBron James and the Lakers dropped to 24-25 with the latter game seeing Anthony Davis miss time with a groin injury. To say that the team is underachieving is a soft statement as the Lakers fans are already showing their concerns regarding the form.

The Lakers have suffered their share of injury issues throughout the season. However, even though they have been fit, they have looked below par. They have given various justifications for the dip in form, but the fans are not impressed.

Amidst this drop in form and lack of improvement, LeBron James has made his concerns known in the media. However, his most recent cryptic post on X might make some heads turn as the trade deadline day is on the horizon. His tweet has started many speculations and First Things First host Nick Wright also jumped into the discussion with his theory.

What did Nick Wright Suggest?

Nick Wright suggested that the Lakers should trade LeBron and get the likes of Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson.

One of Miami's top scorers thus far in the 2023–24 regular season is Herro. In his 28 games with the Heat, he is shooting 43.2 percent from the field and scoring a team-high 21.5 points per game. In addition, the guard averages 4.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.

In his sixth NBA season, Robinson has proven to be a superb 3-point shooter for the Heat. He is averaging 13.2 points per game on 40.4 percent shooting from beyond the arc over 45 appearances, including 17 starts.

The fact that Robinson is attempting three points so frequently—he is averaging 6.8 attempts per game this season—contributes to his remarkable 3-point shooting percentage.

Despite how much Robinson and Herro have played for the Heat this season, they both just came from underwhelming performances in the team's most recent game on January 29 against the Phoenix Suns. While the latter finished with 17 points, six rebounds, and four assists but only shot 5-of-18 from the field, the former played for just four minutes and missed his only field goal attempt.

Underwhelming season for both franchises

Like the Lakers, the Heat are going through one of their worst seasons. After their seventh straight loss to the Suns, Miami had the longest losing streak in the NBA. However, to everyone’s surprise, they beat the high-flying Sacramento Kings at home on Wednesday night to scrap the losing streak.

Wright's suggestion of the trade might make sense to both teams if they want to do something out of the box. But it’s highly unlikely that Miami would trade two of their best 3-point shooters for LeBron James who will be 39-years-old and the oldest player in the league.

