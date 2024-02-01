‘Man Got a Tribute Video for Running Cardio’: NBA Fans Roast Nets for Giving Kevin Durant a Video Tribute Despite Suns Star Asking Them Not To

In a notable event at the Barclays Center on Wednesday night, Kevin Durant, a Phoenix Suns player, faced his former team, the Brooklyn Nets.

Before the match, Durant had made a clear request via X (formerly Twitter), for no tribute video to be played, emphasizing his relatively brief tenure of three and a half seasons with the Nets before his trade to the Suns in February.

Undeterred by Durant's stated preference, the Nets played a tribute video lasting roughly 30 seconds, featuring his career highlights with the team, as he was introduced in the Suns lineup.

Durant didn't show any explicit reaction to the tribute. This move didn't sit well with Durant's fans either, who expressed their disapproval on Twitter, criticizing the Nets for failing to respect Durant's wishes.

Durant had initially posted a comment on X saying, “Please don’t, the night will be better without it," thereby requesting the Nets not to play a tribute video in his honor.

Durant believed his period with the Nets was not significant enough to warrant such a gesture, despite his limited time playing alongside notable players like Kyrie Irving and James Harden for 17 matches.

While he hasn't expressed any explicit resentment towards the Nets, his time with the team was marred by their struggles in the playoffs and various organizational issues.

Kevin Durant's Barclays Center Comeback: Nets fans' mixed emotions and hope for nostalgia

Kevin Durant stirred up news recently when he expressed his disinterest in participating in the Brooklyn Nets' potential video tribute. He also refrained from predicting fans' reaction to his return.

"The response depends on how people feel when they wake up that day," Durant shared with New York Post's Brian Lewis.

He added, "Many are uncertain about their feelings towards me, so the reaction is unpredictable. However, I look forward to the fact that people will come to enjoy the game."

Durant continued, "I can't predict people's reactions. I don't anticipate anything from anyone. I just urge them to have fun on that night."

Meanwhile, Durant will step on the Barclays Center's floor for the first time on Wednesday since the franchise transferred him to the Phoenix Suns in a high-profile mid-season trade in 2022-23.

During Durant's leadership, the Nets made it to the playoffs twice, achieving victory in a single seven-game playoff series.

Despite the difficult and disappointing experiences, KD is eager for Nets fans to reminisce about the happy times during his return.

