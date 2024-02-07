Lakers Black Mamba Jersey: Who Came Up With the Design and How Have They Performed in Kobe Bryant-Inspired Uniform?

On February 8, 2024, at home against the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Lakers, co-designed by Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, will don their Black Mamba uniforms, coinciding with the unveiling of Bryant’s statue at Star Plaza outside of Crypto.com Arena earlier in the day.

Bryant distinguished as an 18-time NBA All-Star and holder of five NBA Championships, is set to become the seventh Laker to be honored with a statue.

This prestigious list includes the likes of Elgin Baylor, Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Jerry West, and Chick Hearn.

The Black Mamba uniforms are characterized by a black print resembling a snake's skin and drop shadows on the jersey numbers, a detail that refers to the Lakers uniforms donned during Bryant’s rookie season in 1996-97.

The designs hold a personal touch with an “LA 24” on the belt and the 8 and 24 digits, Bryant's jersey numbers, hidden under each shorts flap.

Making its first appearance during the 2017-18 season as the team’s inaugural City Edition uniform, the Black Mamba jerseys drew their inspiration from Bryant and his illustrious 20-year tenure with the purple and gold.

The Lakers first graced the court in the Black Mamba jerseys on January 26th, 2018, where they clashed with the Chicago Bulls.

The Lakers emerged victorious on the night, ending the game with a 108-103 scoreline. Brandon Ingram spearheaded LA’s charge by offering a commendable performance with 25 points, nine rebounds, and five assists.

Revival of the Black Mamba Jerseys: Fueling Lakers' Playoff Success

In the 2020 playoffs, the Lakers chose to revive the Black Mamba jerseys, leading them to a solid 4-0 in games dressed in these personalized jerseys.

In Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, LA sporting the Black Mamba jerseys saw Anthony Davis deliver his most significant postseason performance against the Denver Nuggets.

With only two seconds left, he netted a three-pointer right at the buzzer, guiding the Lakers to a 2-0 lead in the series.

Kobe Day will present a stiff challenge for the Lakers as they face off against the Denver Nuggets. With the significant pre-game events, there will be immense pressure to secure a win.

The coming Thursday will be the second encounter of these teams this season. The Nuggets triumphed over the Lakers 119-107 in their first game. Nikola Jokic left a signature performance in the first meeting, ending the game with a triple-double.

As they honor one of their iconic players, the Lakers, led by LeBron, aim to defeat the reigning champions.

