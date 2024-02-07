Why Were Trae Young and Scottie Barnes Picked To Replace Joel Embiid and Julius Randle in NBA All-Star Game?

NBA commissioner Adam Silver Trae Young from Atlanta and Toronto's Scottie Barnes as injury substitutes on Tuesday, bestowing them with places on the Eastern Conference roster for the All-Star Game in Indianapolis on Feb. 18.

Young, the fans' second choice in the All-Star starters voting session, marks his third All-Star appearance, whereas it's Barnes' first-ever appearance in the game.

The pair filled the slots of Joel Embiid from Philadelphia and Julius Randle from New York, both sidelined due to injuries. Embiid underwent knee surgery on Tuesday while Randle has been nursing a dislocated shoulder.

Under NBA regulations, replacements for injured All-Stars are picked by the commissioner.

Young's selection marks his third All-Star status in his six-year NBA career. Averaging 27.3 points, 10.9 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game, the ace shooter posts a career-best 3-point shooting at 38.4%.

However, his shooting percentage (43.5%), high turnover rate (4.5 per game), and struggles in defense could explain why he was not initially picked.

In contrast, Barnes is heading for his inaugural All-Star experience in his third NBA season. Crowned Rookie of the Year for 2021-22, Barnes records all-career-high statistics, averaging 20.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 1.2 steals, along with a shooting percentage of 48.9% from the field, and 36.5% from 3-point range.

All-Star Announcements: Young and Barnes React with Passion and Pride

Shortly after his All-Star nomination, Young posted his reaction on Social Media. His message to all his supportive fans was simple, "I have always been a star and will continue to be one. See you in Indy."

Darko Rajakovic, the head coach of the Raptors, had predicted Scottie Barnes's All-Star selection in a press conference outburst a few weeks ago.

Before making the news public to his team on the bus, he caught everyone's attention. Rajakovic announced, "For his first time, Scottie Barnes is an All-Star!"

The revelry on the bus was palpable with players leaping off their seats to congratulate Barnes, yelling, "Scottie B!"

In the wake of the trades of Pascal Siakam to the Pacers and OG Anunoby to the Knicks during the season, he has become the focal point in Toronto.

The rebuilding of the Raptors and the youth movement are centered around the versatile 22-year-old.

As of Tuesday, no crucial injuries to the Western Conference roster had occurred to prompt a replacement.

