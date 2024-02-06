Who is Klay Thompson's girlfriend? - Klay’s Dating History Over the Years

Professional basketball player, Klay Thompson, born on February 8, 1990, plays for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA.

This impressive shooting guard stands at a height of 6 feet 6 inches (1.98 meters) and boasts a weight of 220 pounds (100 kilograms).

The Golden State Warriors procured his expertise as the 11th pick overall in the 2011 NBA Draft.

He has built his reputation based on his scoring ability, with an average of 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, and is distinguished for his exceptional three-point shooting.

Adding to his resume, Klay Thompson has become a 4-time NBA champion, a 5-time NBA All-Star, and part of the 2-time All-NBA Third Team.

In 2019, he was also selected for the NBA All-Defensive Second Team. Klay comes from a family of athletes as his mother, Julie, a former volleyball player, represented the University of Portland and the University of San Francisco.

Moreover, his father, Mychal Thompson, was also a former NBA player drafted first overall in the 1978 NBA draft.

Who is Klay Thompson's girlfriend?

Over the years, Klay Thompson has been romantically involved with several women.

Laura Harrier, an American actress and former model, was his most recent girlfriend, with their relationship commencing in 2018 and ending in July 2020.

Additionally, Klay has been romantically linked with other celebrities, such as Hannah Stocking, Tiffany Suarez, and Carleen Henry. Some of these relationships have stirred controversy, with limited information available about them.

In 2022, rumors circulated about Klay's relationship with Instagram model Kristen Evangeline, although no confirmation has been provided.

Throughout his career, Klay has achieved remarkable success, winning four NBA championships and earning five NBA All-Star selections.

Klay Thompson's Dating History

Hannah Stocking (2014 - 2015)

NBA superstar Klay Thompson and renowned American comedian Hannah Stocking were romantically involved from 2014 to 2015.

However, their popular love affair ended abruptly when Stocking publicly accused Thompson of being unfaithful.

Despite the stir this allegation caused, there are no indications of reconciliation, with each of them moving on to new partners. Currently, Hannah Stocking appears to be single.

The whole affair grabbed many eyeballs primarily due to the allegation of infidelity that Stocking openly shared on social media.

Having established her popularity through her engaging comedy videos, Hannah now boasts a whopping 9.3 million subscribers on YouTube.

Apart from this impressive online impact, she also hosts Mindie, a unique YouTube Music talk show, produced by the influential Shots Studios.

Stocking, however, isn't confined to just her online ventures; she has successful stints in acting and hosting to her credit, with a hard focus on further carving a niche in these realms.

She enjoys an enviable reputation for her hilarious YouTube skits and amasses huge followings across platforms like Instagram and TikTok, where millions eagerly follow her updates.

Tiffany Suarez (2015)

Klay Thompson was spotted dating Tiffany Suarez, a former women's basketball player who has competed for Fordham University and Eastern Michigan University.

While neither of them publicly confirmed their relationship, rumors hinted at a brief romantic involvement between them.

Carleen Henry (2015)

Famed stylist, Carlee Henry, once dated basketball player Klay Thompson.

Public appearances saw them together on several occasions though Thompson shied away from acknowledging the relationship on social media, favoring privacy.

Their relationship took a hit and eventually ended when Henry released direct messages unmasking their secret love affair to different media outlets, which infuriated Thompson.

Cherise Sandra (2016)

As for rumors circulating in 2016 about Klay Thompson's relationship with Cherise Sandra, a former cheerleader for the L.A. Rams, these took root when Sandra tagged her name on Thompson's patio and shared the photo on Instagram.

However, this post didn't stay up long before getting pulled down, and Thompson, responding to the speculation, dismissed claims that he was dating Sandra.

Abigail Ratchford (2017)

Abigail Ratchford, a Pennsylvania native, is recognized as an American model and aspiring actress who has appeared in various magazines such as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Maxim, and Esquire.

Abigail Ratchford made her relationship with Klay Thompson public by sharing a photo of his dog, Rocco, on her Twitter account.

However, Klay later refuted any involvement with the model, abruptly terminating the relationship.

Laura Harrier (2018 - 2020)

The renowned American actress and model, Laura Harrier, first gained recognition in 2013 for her role as Destiny Evans in the American soap opera One Life to Live. In the fashion world, she has represented brands, including Urban Outfitters, Macy's, American Eagle, Target, ALDO, Steve Madden, and L'Oréal.

Laura and Klay Thompson started their romantic journey in 2018, while spotted together during a Dodgers game.

Following this outing, the couple openly displayed their affection via their respective social media accounts.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, rumors surfaced about a possible breakup, fueled further by Laura deleting all their photos from her Instagram account.

The rumors later subsided as they returned to sharing their relationship on social media. Unfortunately, their relationship reached its conclusion in July 2020 when a video of Klay partying with other women circulated online.

Currently, Laura is engaged to Sam Jarou, a French freelance creative consultant.

Eiza Gonzalez (2019)

Eiza González Reyna, a Mexican actress and singer hailing from Mexico City, Mexico, rose to prominence for her appearances in numerous Mexican telenovelas, notably Lola érase una vez.

She also starred as Clara Molina in the Nickelodeon teen drama Sueña Conmigo.

Speculation abounded that Eiza played a role in the 2019 split between Klay and Laura, with rumors suggesting Klay engaged in an affair with the burgeoning actress while still romantically involved with Laura.

Kristen Evangeline (2022)

Kristen Evangeline, an Instagram model and legal finance worker, has reportedly been romantically linked with Klay Thompson.

Speculation surrounds their relationship as they have been seen together in Los Angeles and at the airport.

Despite sightings, the status of their relationship remains unconfirmed. Kristen Evangeline, standing at 5 feet 8 inches tall, holds a Master's degree in Psychoanalysis.

Are Klay Thompson and Laura Harrier Still together?

As of February 2024, Klay Thompson and Laura Harrier have called it quits.

Their relationship ended in July 2020 following a viral video showing Klay partying with other girls, which deeply hurt Laura.

Subsequently, Laura removed all her Instagram photos with Klay, and Klay reciprocated.

Although there were rumors about their reconciliation, they were seen together again, putting an end to the speculation.

Before Laura, Klay Thompson had been romantically involved with several other women.

Despite their past relationship, Klay Thompson and Laura Harrier did not have any children together.

Currently, Laura Harrier is engaged to Sam Jarou, a French freelance creative consultant.

Laura Harrier, an American actress and model, stands at a height of 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m) and was born on March 28, 1990, in Chicago, Illinois, USA. As of 2024, she is 33 years old.

Laura Harrier Movies and TV Shows

Laura Harrier, an American actress and model, transitioned from modeling to acting, starting her career at the William Esper Studio in 2013.

She gained recognition for her portrayal of Liz Allan in Spider-Man: Homecoming and her performance in BlacKkKlansman.

Explore all the notable movies and TV shows featuring Laura Harrier

Year Movie Role 2014 The Last Five Years Manuscript Woman 2015 4th Man Out Dorothy Cuda 2016 The Realest Real Abby 2017 Spider-Man: Homecoming Liz Allan 2018 BlacKkKlansman Patrice Dumas 2018 Fahrenheit 451 Mildred Montag 2019 Balance, Not Symmetry Caitlin Walker 2021 The Starling Sherri 2021 Spider-Man: No Way Home Liz Allan 2023 White Men Can't Jump Tatiana

Television

Year Title Role 2013 One Life to Live Destiny Evans 2014 Unforgettable Amber 2020 Hollywood Camille Washington 2021 Calls Layla (voice) 2022 Mike Robin Givens 2022 Entergalactic Carmen (voice)

